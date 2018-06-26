Cardinal O'Hara names new girls' and boys' basketball coaches

After a pair of May resignations left Cardinal O’Hara without head basketball coaches, the school has found two new leaders.

O’Hara announced in a Tuesday afternoon press release that it hired Chrissie Doogan to take over the girls’ basketball program and Ryan Nemetz to run the boys’ team.

Both Doogan and Nemetz have prior coaching experience at the collegiate level, and Doogan is a Cardinal O’Hara Hall of Fame inductee after she led the Lions to three straight Philadelphia Catholic League titles as a player from 1991 to 1993.

Doogan is a former first-team all-Catholic League honoree and two-time league MVP who went on to put her name in the record books at La Salle: She is the second-leading scorer in program history with more than 1,800 points and third all-time in rebounds.

Doogan was an assistant coach at her alma mater and at Cornell before leaving the college ranks to work as an assistant on Linus McGinty‘s staff at O’Hara.

“[Chrissie] has gained incredible experience over her collegiate and high school coaching and playing careers in the Philadelphia Catholic League and at La Salle University,” O’Hara athletic director BJ Hogan said. “We look forward to Chrissie leading our program and striving to be the best year after year in the Philadelphia Catholic League.”

Nemetz is a new addition to the O’Hara family. He graduated from Bishop Hoban High School in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., before playing two seasons at Division-II Kutztown and two at Temple as a walk-on.

Nemetz then bounced around for a few years before landing with Division-III Eastern University in St. David’s, where he had been an assistant with a focus on recruiting since the start of the 2014-15 season. Nemetz also worked toward his master’s in business administration while at Eastern, graduating with the degree in 2016.

“Ryan comes from a basketball family and is a coach’s son. From the first minute you meet him, you can sense his excitement, vision, and passion for O’Hara basketball,” Hogan said. “He has a specific plan that he will bring to the basketball program, which focuses on academic achievement and to the local CYO community. We are very excited to welcome him as our head coach.”