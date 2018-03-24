Bonner-Prendergast girls fall to unbeaten Lancaster Catholic in PIAA 4 A state semifinal

The Bonner-Prendergast girls’ basketball team was another victim Saturday in District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic’s undefeated run to the PIAA Class 4A state title game.

Senior Nyah Garrison made three three-pointers en route to 14 points as the Pandas suffered a 66-58 loss in a semifinal game at Downingtown West. Garrison also made five foul shots.

Ariana McGeary and Dakota McCaughan added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Bonner-Prendie (17-11), which put together an impressive string of wins in states after beating Audenried in the District 12 championship game.

“We played extremely hard. I’m proud of them,” said Bonner-Prendie coach Tom Stewart. “After we lost to Archbishop Carroll in the Catholic League quarterfinals, I’m looking at their eyes and going, like, ‘We’re down.’ Once we made it to states, I said, ‘It’s a new season, so let’s see what we can do.’ ”

Kiki Jefferson ended with 21 points for the Crusaders (31-0), who lost to Villa Maria (Erie) in last year’s state semifinals. Shippensburg recruit Lauren Mills and Kenzi Misel each had 10 points.

Lancaster Catholic, which also defeated Overbrook, Allentown Central Catholic and Scranton Prep in the state tournament, will play Berks Catholic in Wednesday’s final at noon at the Giant Center in Hershey. The Crusaders last made it to the state title game in 2012, when they lost to Archbishop Wood in Class 3A.

“It would be special,” said Lancaster Catholic head coach Charlie Detz on what it would mean to go undefeated and win the state title. “I’ve been around the game a long time coaching and playing. To do it with this group would be phenomenal. They work so hard.”

The game wasn’t played until Saturday because of last week’s snowstorm.

Garrison made all three of her three-pointers in a first quarter that ended in a 16-16 tie. But Mills scored four points during a 9-0 Crusaders run to start the second period. Jefferson ended the half with a pair of foul shots to give Lancaster Catholic a 35-29 advantage.

Peyton Jaquis’ three-pointer and a three-point play from Mills ignited an 11-0 run, which Misel capped with a layup for a 46-29 lead. Bonner-Prendie regrouped following a timeout and got to within 51-43 heading to the fourth quarter.

Maeve McCann hit a shot from way beyond the arc, and McCaughan made two free throws to cut the gap to 55-50. The momentum gained by the Pandas was stopped when Misel was fouled following a layup. Misel missed the ensuing free throw, but Jefferson grabbed the rebound and went up for a quick layup.

Bonner-Prendie was never able to recover as time ran out on its season. The Pandas’ march to the semifinals included wins over Northern Lebanon, Bethlehem Catholic and Gwynedd-Mercy.

Lancaster Catholic 16 19 16 15 – 66

Bonner-Prendie 16 13 14 15 – 58

LC: Lauren Mills 10, Marlia Matters 2, Peyton Jaquis 8, Ayanna Cannon 2, Kenzi Misel 10, Kiki Jefferson 21, Zaniah Banks 2, Sophia Wentz 5, Jaynie Wells 6.

BP: Amayla Sharif 4, Maeve McCann 8, Emily Monaghan 5, Alexis Gleason 4, Ariana McGeary 12, Dakota McCaughan 11, Nyah Garrison 14.

