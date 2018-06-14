Big 33 Football Classic: Eight local players will suit up for Pa.

Pottsgrove running back Rahsul Faison and St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Marquez McCray highlight a group of local football players who will represent Pennsylvania in the 61st annual Big 33 Football Classic.

For the sixth straight year, the top seniors from the Keystone State will clash with an all-star squad from Maryland at 7 p.m. Saturday at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania leads the series with four wins in five games.

The Pennsylvania team also includes North Penn wide receiver Justis Henley, St. Joseph’s Prep defensive end Rayshad Wallace, Downingtown East defensive back Brassir Stocker, Archbishop Wood defensive end Bill Shaeffer, Coatesville defensive back Avery Young and Episcopal Academy offensive lineman Adam Klein.

The game, which is organized by the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association, is about more than football. While in Harrisburg, all Big 33 players are paired with host families. Each host family provides sleeping quarters, meals, and transportation for two players.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania players and coaches visited veterans at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. On Wednesday, they were paired with special-needs youths to spend time together on and off the field during the week as part of the Big 33’s Buddy Program.

Faison put together a historic 2017 season while leading Pottsgrove to a second consecutive District 1 Class 4A title and a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The Stony Brook recruit shattered two Pioneer Athletic Conference single-season records with 2,919 yards and 42 touchdowns.

McCray guided St. Joseph’s Prep to the PIAA Class 6A title game against Pine-Richland. The Sacred Heart University recruit connected on 12 of 35 passes for 121 yards, including a 16-yard TD strike to Brandon Sanders in the late going of a 41-21 loss. For the season, McCray threw for 1,532 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Henley did just about everything for a North Penn team that lost to Garnet Valley in the District 1 Class 6A playoffs. In addition to being a wide receiver, defensive back, and kick returner, Henley was sometimes used at quarterback in a Wildcat formation. He finished his senior year with 51 catches for 917 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Stocker was a multipurpose threat for Downingtown East. This past season, Stocker carried the ball 140 times for 1,117 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Cougars fell to Coatesville in the District 1 Class 6A playoffs.

Coatesville went on to beat Garnet Valley, 35-28, in the District 1 championship game, thanks to Young’s 72-yard interception return for a touchdown with 19 seconds remaining. The Red Raiders eventually lost to St. Joseph’s Prep in the state semifinals.

Manheim Township’s Mark Evans is the head coach of the Pennsylvania squad, which features a 38-man roster. Lower Merion’s Evan Breisblatt is one of the assistant coaches.

Last season, North Penn graduate Reece Udinski, now at Virginia Military Institute, threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns as Pennsylvania topped Maryland, 44-33.

A seven-on-seven shootout will take place Saturday morning as four of Maryland’s top teams will play against four of Pennsylvania’s top teams. For more information visit big33.org.

Pennsylvania roster

Position Ht. Wt. Player High School College

1 RB 6’1 195 Rahsul Faison Pottsgrove Stony Brook University

3 WR 6’1 165 Jahan Dotson Nazareth Area Penn State University

4 LB 6’2 208 Layton Jordan McKeesport Temple University

5 RB 5’9 180 Carlinos Acie McKeesport United States Naval Academy

6 QB 6’1 205 Lukas Emge Manheim Township Harvard University

7 A 5’11 170 Justis Henley North Penn University of Delaware

8 DB 6’1 180 James Lawson Bishop McDevitt Villanova University

9 DB 5’10 160 Ronald Kent Harrisburg Western Carolina

11 WR 6’2 190 Naszhir Taylor Woodland Hills California University of PA

12 DB 5’11 200 Cooper Lutz Berks Catholic Syracuse University

13 WR 6’1 195 Shaquon Anderson-Butts Harrisburg Iowa Western Community College

14 QB 6’3 220 Marquez McCray St. Joseph’s Prep Sacred Heart University

15 LB 6’1 225 Rovny Dasilva West Catholic Preparatory Undecided

16 WR 6’4 195 Brandon Clark State College Penn State University

17 DB 5’11 185 Brassir Stocker Downington East Undecided

18 LB 6’1 200 Darrell Mason Penn Hills Robert Morris University

19 DB 5’11 185 Khalil Weathers Pittsburgh Central Catholic University of Pennsylvania

19 DB 6’1 195 Xavier Roman Manheim Township Shippensburg University

20 DE 6’1 230 Rayshad Wallace St. Joseph’s Prep Undecided

21 WR 6’3 220 Charles Katshir Cumberland Valley Penn State University

22 LB 6’2 210 Noah Plack-Tallerico South Fayette University of Delaware

23 DE 6’4 225 Bill Shaeffer Archbishop Wood Lafayette College

24 WR 5’11 177 Jose Barbon Conestoga Valley Temple University

25 DB 6’1 195 Avery Young Coatesville Rutgers University

26 LB 6’1 215 Liam Slattery Pittsburgh Central Catholic Tufts University

26 LB 6’2 210 Christian Arrington Cumberland Valley University of Rhode Island

33 K 5’11 200 Vlad Hilling Hollidaysburg Penn State University

41 TE 6’4 235 Grant Smith Central Dauphin Indiana Universtiy of PA

51 OL 6’2 290 Kobe Thomas Parkland Univeristy at Albany

53 DE 6’1 235 Will Mayr Penn-Trafford Indiana Universtiy of PA

55 DT 6’4 270 Ray Eldridge South Fayette University of Richmond

56 LB 5’11 230 Jahan Worth Parkland Duquesne University

58 OL 6’3 290 Eric Neill Central Valley Duquesne University

63 OL 6’6 275 Collin DeBoef State College Penn State University

66 OL 6’6 290 Casey McCollum Penn Manor Lafayette College

68 OL 6’6 275 Derek Devine North Allegheny University of Virginia

73 OL 6’3 322 Jeremiah Gutierrez Stroudsburg Slippery Rock University

74 OL 6’5 280 Adam Klein The Episcopal Academy Temple University

96 DT 6’1 280 Ayyub Dail Easton Indiana Universtiy of PA

99 DT 6’1 270 David Green Pittsburgh Central Catholic Univeristy of Pittsburgh

Head Coach Mark Evans Manheim Twp.

Assistant Coach Evan Breisblatt Lower Merion

Assistant Coach Joe Cowart New Castle

Assistant Coach Mike Evans Canon McMillan

Assistant Coach Harold Fairclough Emmaus

Assistant Coach Matt Lintal State College

Assistant Coach Jason Vosheski Academy Park

Assistant Coach Mike Whitehead Cumberland Valley