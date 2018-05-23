Jake Kelchner hits homer, triple as Archbishop Carroll beats Cardinal O'Hara in Catholic League semifinals

Former Imhotep football star Isheem Young to admit to robbery in juvenile court

Jake Kelchner (left) and Cole Chesnet of Archbishop Carroll celebrate after Kelchner hit a two-run home run against Cardinal OHara.

At the next level, either at Alabama or with a Major League Baseball affiliate if he gets selected in next month’s amateur draft, Jake Kelchner’s focus will be on pitching.

But in a Catholic League semifinal against Delaware County neighbor Cardinal O’Hara, Archbishop Carroll’s lefthanded ace made a huge impact with his bat.

Kelchner smacked an RBI triple to right-center field in the first inning and ripped a two-run home run in the same direction in the fifth as the Patriots doubled up the Lions, 10-5, Wednesday at La Salle High’s Ward Field.

“Before my junior year, I focused a lot on my hitting,” said 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior, who was in the lineup as a designated hitter . “I guess that extra work carried into this season.”

With Carroll ahead by 5-4, Kelchner jumped on a change-up and sent it over the fence for his second homer of the year. “I took a big hack at it,” the cleanup man said.

Kelchner’s triple in the first also came on a change-up. “It was up in the zone, and I was looking to hit it as hard as possible,” he said.

The second-seeded Patriots will try to capture their first Catholic League crown since 2004 when they take on top-seeded La Salle on Saturday at noon at Immaculata University.

On the mound, Kelchner is 6-0 with a 0.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 36 innings. He has allowed only four earned runs.

“He’s an all-around great player,” Carroll coach Mike Costanzo said. “On top of that, he’s a great teammate. He’s the complete package.”

Carroll put the game away with three more runs in the home sixth. Shortstop Max Hitman (2-for-3, two runs) and catcher Cole Chesnet (3-for-4, two runs) produced back-to-back RBI singles.

First baseman and No. 7 batter Trent Pierce put the Patriots (17-4) ahead for good in the fourth with a two-run single up the middle. “We have a very tough lineup, top to bottom,” Costanzo said.

No. 3 seed O’Hara (13-7) was trying for its first league crown since 2003. Centerfielder Nick Kutufaris (3-for-3) and second baseman Joey Sperone (2-for-3, two runs) paced the Lions’ 10-hit attack.

“We ran out of bullets on the mound,” O’Hara coach Tom Grandieri said. “We couldn’t get the shutdown inning when we needed it.”

Cardinal O’Hara 010 211 0-5 10 1

Archbishop Carroll 101 233 X-10 9 2

WP: Tyler Kehoe. LP: Bryan Pazulski. 2B: AC-Dan Crossan, Cole Chesnet. 3B: CO-Joey Sperone; AC-Jake Kelchner. HR: AC-Kelchner.