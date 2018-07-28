Ally McHugh, Little Flower grad and Penn State senior, swims to 400 IM national championship

Ally McHugh reacts after winning the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships swimming meet on Friday.

Penn State senior Ally McHugh, a graduate of Philadelphia’s Little Flower High School, overcame a nearly half-second deficit after the final turn Friday night to win the gold medal in the women’s 400-meter individual medley at the 2018 USA Swimming Phillips 66 Nationals in Irvine, Calif.

That dramatic finish set up McHugh’s entry into Sunday’s 1,500-meter freestyle final, her signature event, at 9 p.m. at the William Woollett Aquatics Center. The meet will be televised live on the Olympic Channel and streamed live on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports app.

On Friday, McHugh passed both Brooke Forde of Stanford and Olympic medalist and defending national champion Leah Smith over the final 50 meters of the 400 IM to touch the wall first in a personal-best 4 minutes, 34.80 seconds according to a university release. She became Penn State’s first women’s swimming U.S. national champion.

By winning Friday, McHugh is set to make her first trip to Japan as a member of the U.S. national team at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo on Aug. 9-14.

McHugh’s 400 IM time ranks her third in the world year-to-date and was 3.68 seconds shy of the American record of 4:31.12. She shaved nearly five seconds off her prelims time of 4:39.67, which was also a personal best.

McHugh swam the 400 freestyle prelims Saturday and placed 14th in a personal-best 4:11.32 but elected not to swim in the B-final. She placed fourth in the 800 free on Thursday.

McHugh is the reigning NCAA silver medalist in the 1,500’s equivalent 1,650-yard freestyle as she placed second in 15:36.27 to gold medalist Katie Ledecky at the 2018 NCAA championships in March. McHugh’s March performance made her the highest finishing Nittany Lion in program history.