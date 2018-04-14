Pair of Villanova recruits to be part of Allen Iverson Roundball Classic

The Allen Iverson Roundball Classic will be held at Souderton Area High on April 19 and 21. Some of the top senior players from across the country will participate in what is a three-day event.
A three-point shootout (6:15 p.m.), one-on-one challenge (6:50), dunk contest (7:30), and three-on-three challenge (8:30) are part of Thursday’s festivities at Souderton; a combine workout and awards ceremony are on tap Friday at other venues; and the all-star contest between Team Loyalty and Team Honor is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Souderton.
One of the elite performers is Shareef O’Neal, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Crossroads School (Calif.) and the son of former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal. He has committed to play at UCLA.
It is anticipated that a pair of Villanova recruits will display their skills: 6-0 floor general Jahvon Quinerly, of Hudson Catholic (N.J.), and 6-6 wing Brandon Slater, of Paul VI (N.J.).
Quinerly, a consensus five-star prospect who was named Gatorade New Jersey player of the year, is rated the No. 5 point guard in the country by ESPN. He averaged 18.5 points in his senior season.
Darius Bazley, a 6-8 forward from Ohio and No. 9-ranked player by ESPN, recently decommitted from Syracuse and plans to play in the NBA’s G-League.
Nazreon Reid, a 6-10 forward from Roselle Catholic (N.J.), is ranked No. 22 by ESPN and has committed to LSU.
Mac McClung, a 6-2 guard from Gate City (Va.) and Georgetown recruit, totaled 1,153 points as a senior, breaking the old single-season state record of 982 set by Iverson at Bethel in 1993, his junior season.
“These young guys are the future,” said Iverson, a co-founder of the event, in a press release. “I’m proud to have every single one of them here.”
Former 76ers guard Larry Hughes will co-coach Team Honor with Justin Tatum, the head coach at Christian Brothers College High in St. Louis (Mo.) and father of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.iversonclassic.com.
