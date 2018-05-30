The All-City Classic hoops showcase is on, with final games set for Friday

The All-City Classic hoops showcase is on, with final games set for Friday May 30

Roman Catholic’s Seth Lundy (right) is expected to play in the All-City Classic.

The 24th installment of the All-City Classic kicked off this week, and games and events are spread across Philadelphia.

The high school basketball showcase, designed to highlight the region’s best basketball talent, pits Public League boys and girls against non-Public League players or city players against suburban players and is set to end with the final three-game event on Friday, beginning at 6 p.m., at High School of the Future.

Those games are to feature the area’s top juniors — such as Roman Catholic’s Seth Lundy, Bonner-Prendergast’s Isaiah Wong, Imhotep’s Donta Scott and Abington’s Eric Dixon — and the best sophomores and freshmen.

This year, the All-City Classic also bears the name of Rasual Butler, the former Roman Catholic star, All-City Classic participant and NBA veteran who died in a car accident earlier this year. The event also added a sponsorship from the Jordan Brand.

Teams of eighth-grade players kicked off the week with a game on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the girls’ showcase is set to played at Imhotep Charter with the underclassmen game at 7 p.m. and the upperclassmen game to follow at 8. Neumann-Goretti’s Jabria Ingram and Imhotep’s Alana Swift expect to headline the late game.

On Thursday at Neumann-Goretti, the first Diamond in the Ruff games, featuring “underrated” sophomores and juniors in the area, are to be held at 7 and 8 p.m., respectively. West Catholic’s Imere Harris and String Theory’s Tyler Spann are expected to compete along with Neumann-Goretti’s Ja’cor Smith and Archbishop Ryan’s Colin Reed.