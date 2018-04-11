Aaron Carter's all-City boys' basketball team

Aaron Carter’s all-City first team is revealed below:
Second Team
Player School Ht. Pos. Yr.
Darius Kinnel SJ Prep 6-0 G Sr.
Ajiri Johnson B-P 6-7 F Sr.
Andrew Funk Wood 6-4 G Sr.
Christian Ray Haverford 6-7 F Jr.
Antwuan Butler O’Hara 6-0 G Sr.
Third Team
Allen Betrand Roman 6-4 F Sr.
Lynn Greer III Roman 6-3 G So.
Dymir Montague N-G 6-4 G Sr.
Hakim Hart Roman 6-5 G Jr.
Chereef Knox Imhotep 6-7 F Jr.
Honorable Mention (senior unless noted)
Denelle Holly Jr., King; Kharon Randolph, Haverford; Deuce Turner, Malvern, So.; Tyree Pickron, Wood; Chris Ings, N-G, Jr.
Aaron Carter’s 2018 all-Catholic Team
First Team
Seth Lundy Roman 6-6 F Jr.
Isaiah Wong B-P 6-4 G Jr.
AJ Hoggard Carroll 6-2 G So.
Darius Kinnel SJ Prep 6-0 G Sr.
Ajiri Johnson B-P 6-7 F Sr.
Second Team
Andrew Funk Wood 6-4 G Sr.
Allen Betrand Roman 6-4 F Sr.
Antwuan Butler O’Hara 6-0 G Sr.
Lynn Greer III Roman 6-3 G So.
Dymir Montague N-G 6-4 G Sr.
Third Team
Hakim Hart Roman 6-5 G Jr.
Tyree Pickron Wood 6-3 G Sr.
Chris Ings N-G 6-2 G Jr.
Patrick Robinson C-E 6-2 G Sr.
Kyle Thompson SJP 6-0 G Sr.
Honorable Mention (senior unless noted)
Eddie Croswell, SJP; Tariq Ingraham, B-P, Jr.; Justin Anderson, Carroll; Keyon Butler, Carroll; Noah Warren, N-G.
Aaron Carter’s 2018 all-Public Team
First Team
Donta Scott Imhotep 6-7 G Jr.
Khalif Meares Lincoln 6-3 G Sr.
Chereef Knox Imhotep 6-7 F Jr.
Denelle Holly Jr. King 6-0 G Sr.
Bernard Lightsey Imhotep 6-0 G Sr.
Second Team
Damon Wall Constitution 6-0 G Sr.
Shikier Morrison Lincoln 6-0 G Sr.
Jahmir Marable-Williams Constitution 6-0 G Sr.
Dahmir Bishop Imhotep 6-4 G Jr.
Lakeem McAilely Mastery North 6-4 F Jr.
Jamir Reed Mastery North 6-3 G Jr.
Third Team
Sanhei Day Lincoln 5-9 G Sr.
Scott Spann Sankofa 6-0 G Jr.
Khalil Turner Sankofa 6-5 G Jr.
Tyree Corbett Lincoln 6-6 F Sr.
Will McNair King 6-8 F Sr.
Jihad Watson MC&S 6-0 G Jr.
Honorable Mention (senior unless noted)
Jamil Riggins, Imhotep, Jr.; Cyrie Coates, Overbrook; Aaron Harrison, West Phila., Jr.; Anthony Brown, String Theory; Najee Bradly-Stephens, KIPP; Hafeez Abdul-Malik, Penn Treaty.
