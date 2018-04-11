sports

Aaron Carter's all-City boys' basketball team

Seth Lundy excelled as a junior forward for Roman Catholic.
by , STAFF WRITER @AceCarterINQ | cartera@phillynews.com
Aaron Carter’s all-City first team is revealed below:

Second Team
Player                   School              Ht.            Pos.            Yr.
Darius Kinnel        SJ Prep             6-0            G                 Sr.
Ajiri Johnson         B-P                   6-7            F                  Sr.
Andrew Funk         Wood               6-4            G                  Sr.
Christian Ray         Haverford        6-7            F                   Jr.
Antwuan Butler     O’Hara             6-0            G                  Sr.

Third Team
Allen Betrand        Roman             6-4            F                  Sr.
Lynn Greer III       Roman             6-3            G                  So.
Dymir Montague   N-G                 6-4            G                  Sr.
Hakim Hart            Roman            6-5            G                  Jr.
Chereef Knox         Imhotep         6-7             F                  Jr.

Honorable Mention (senior unless noted)
Denelle Holly Jr., King; Kharon Randolph, Haverford; Deuce Turner, Malvern, So.; Tyree Pickron, Wood; Chris Ings, N-G, Jr.

Aaron Carter’s 2018 all-Catholic Team

First Team
Seth Lundy             Roman           6-6             F                  Jr.
Isaiah Wong            B-P                6-4             G                 Jr.
AJ Hoggard            Carroll           6-2             G                 So.
Darius Kinnel         SJ Prep          6-0             G                 Sr.
Ajiri Johnson          B-P                6-7             F                  Sr.

Second Team
Andrew Funk          Wood            6-4             G                 Sr.
Allen Betrand          Roman         6-4              F                 Sr.
Antwuan Butler       O’Hara         6-0             G                 Sr.
Lynn Greer III         Roman          6-3             G                 So.
Dymir Montague     N-G              6-4             G                 Sr.

Third Team
Hakim Hart              Roman         6-5             G                 Jr.
Tyree Pickron          Wood           6-3             G                 Sr.
Chris Ings                 N-G            6-2              G                 Jr.
Patrick Robinson      C-E             6-2             G                 Sr.
Kyle Thompson       SJP              6-0             G                  Sr.

Honorable Mention (senior unless noted)
Eddie Croswell, SJP; Tariq Ingraham, B-P, Jr.; Justin Anderson, Carroll; Keyon Butler, Carroll; Noah Warren, N-G.

Aaron Carter’s 2018 all-Public Team

First Team
Donta Scott                  Imhotep      6-7            G                Jr.
Khalif Meares              Lincoln       6-3            G                Sr.
Chereef Knox               Imhotep      6-7            F                Jr.
Denelle Holly Jr.          King            6-0           G                Sr.
Bernard Lightsey          Imhotep      6-0           G                Sr.

Second Team
Damon Wall                 Constitution     6-0          G                Sr.
Shikier Morrison          Lincoln            6-0          G                Sr.
Jahmir Marable-Williams Constitution 6-0         G                Sr.
Dahmir Bishop              Imhotep           6-4         G                Jr.
Lakeem McAilely         Mastery North 6-4         F                Jr.
Jamir Reed                   Mastery North  6-3         G                Jr.

Third Team
Sanhei Day                   Lincoln            5-9      G                Sr.
Scott Spann                  Sankofa            6-0      G                Jr.
Khalil Turner                Sankofa            6-5     G                 Jr.
Tyree Corbett                Lincoln            6-6      F                 Sr.
Will McNair                 King                 6-8      F                 Sr.
Jihad Watson                MC&S              6-0     G                 Jr.

Honorable Mention (senior unless noted)
Jamil Riggins, Imhotep, Jr.; Cyrie Coates, Overbrook; Aaron Harrison, West Phila., Jr.; Anthony Brown, String Theory; Najee Bradly-Stephens, KIPP; Hafeez Abdul-Malik, Penn Treaty.

