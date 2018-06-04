College players from Southeastern Pa. who could be picked in MLB draft

West Chester infielder Jared Melone shined as an infielder at North Penn. He played third base as a senior for the Knights.

The three-day Major League Baseball draft will begin Monday night. The draft will be televised Monday on the MLB Network, and streamed all three days at MLB.com.

Rounds 1-2, plus compensation and competitive-balance picks, will be held Monday from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Rounds 3-10 will be held Monday (1 p.m. start), and rounds 11-40 will be held Wednesday (noon start).

Here are some of the college players from Southeastern Pennsylvania who could be drafted:

Player High School Pos. College

John Aiello, Germantown Academy, INF, Wake Forest

Allen Barry, Great Valley, RHP, Davidson

Tim Brennan, Holy Ghost Prep, RHP, St. Joseph’s

Brian Brown, Coatesville, LHP, North Carolina State,

Bret Clarke, Spring-Ford, LHP, Stony Brook

Charlie Concannon West Chester Rustin, OF/1B, St. Joseph’s

Pat Doudican, Neumann-Goretti, LHP, Polk State

Jimmy Herron, La Salle, OF, Duke

Charlie Jerla, Neumann-Goretti, LHP, Marist

Jared Melone, North Penn, INF, West Chester

Ryne Ogren, Conestoga, INF, Elon

Kyle Skeels, Neshaminy, C, Coastal Carolina

Cameron Simmons, Spring-Ford, OF, Virginia

Nick Ward, Unionville, INF, West Chester

David Yanni, Central Bucks East, INF, Pittsburgh