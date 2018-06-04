College players from Southeastern Pa. who could be picked in MLB draft

The three-day Major League Baseball draft will begin Monday night. The draft will be televised Monday on the MLB Network, and streamed all three days at MLB.com.
Rounds 1-2, plus compensation and competitive-balance picks, will be held Monday from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Rounds 3-10 will be held Monday (1 p.m. start), and rounds 11-40 will be held Wednesday (noon start).
Here are some of the college players from Southeastern Pennsylvania who could be drafted:
Player High School Pos. College
John Aiello, Germantown Academy, INF, Wake Forest
Allen Barry, Great Valley, RHP, Davidson
Tim Brennan, Holy Ghost Prep, RHP, St. Joseph’s
Brian Brown, Coatesville, LHP, North Carolina State,
Bret Clarke, Spring-Ford, LHP, Stony Brook
Charlie Concannon West Chester Rustin, OF/1B, St. Joseph’s
Pat Doudican, Neumann-Goretti, LHP, Polk State
Jimmy Herron, La Salle, OF, Duke
Charlie Jerla, Neumann-Goretti, LHP, Marist
Jared Melone, North Penn, INF, West Chester
Ryne Ogren, Conestoga, INF, Elon
Kyle Skeels, Neshaminy, C, Coastal Carolina
Cameron Simmons, Spring-Ford, OF, Virginia
Nick Ward, Unionville, INF, West Chester
David Yanni, Central Bucks East, INF, Pittsburgh