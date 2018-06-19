Rick O'Brien's 2018 all-Philly baseball team

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

La Salle catcher Andrew Cossetti is the player of the year.

Here are the best of the best baseball players from the Catholic, Inter-Ac and Public Leagues this season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Andrew Cossetti was a driving force in La Salle’s run to the Catholic League baseball title, PIAA District 6A crown, and semifinal round of the state tournament.

The senior catcher was a feared hitter from the No. 2 spot and nicely handled top pitchers Joe Miller and Gavin Moretski.

Cossetti batted .449 with 36 RBIs, 34 hitters, 12 doubles, and seven home runs in earning first-team all-Catholic honors for the third straight year. He had an .872 slugging percentage and a .520 on-base percentage.

“He’s got a sound, fundamental baseball swing,” La Salle coach Kyle Werman said. “He’s confident in being able to drive the ball to any part of the field.”

Cossetti, who also saw time as a third baseman, was 10 for 10 in stolen-base attempts. He struck out only 13 times in 78 at-bats.

The four-year starter and St. Joseph’s University recruit earned first-team all-Catholic honors for the third straight year. He was a second-team choice as a freshman.

Of Cossetti’s defensive skills, Werman said, “Teams didn’t try to run on him. That allowed our pitchers to be more relaxed and focus on the batter.”

Cossetti’s twin brother, Anthony, also shined for the Explorers. The Navy-bound rightfielder batted .493 with 27 RBIs, 24 runs, 11 doubles, and four triples.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Malvern Prep senior righthander Billy Corcoran helped lead the Friars to a 30-7 mark and the Inter-Ac League crown.

The 6-foot-7, 195-pounder went 7-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings. He gave up 37 hits, 12 walks, and nine earned runs.

“He’s one of the toughest kids we’ve ever had on the mound, he doesn’t get rattled, and he’s a good team leader,” Malvern Prep coach Freddy Hilliard said.

Corcoran mixes a fastball that has been clocked in the 80-m.p.h. range, a change-up, and a slider. His fastball topped out at 92 m.p.h. in a showcase event last fall.

The Inter-Ac’s most valuable player was picked by the Texas Rangers in the 36th round of the Major League Baseball draft, but plans to honor his commitment play at Pittsburgh.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kyle Werman guided La Salle to a 23-4 record, its first Catholic League championship since 2013, and its first District 12 title since 2014. The Explorers finished two wins away from the program’s third state crown.

La Salle averaged nine runs behind the hitting of Andrew and Anthony Cossetti, shortshop Eric Marasheski, first baseman Brian Schaub, third baseman Jack Ruch, and centerfielder Shane Manieri.

Werman, a physics teacher at La Salle, has compiled a 62-26 record (.705 winning percentage) in five seasons in Wyndmoor.

He previously was an assistant coach at four colleges: Virginia, Radford, George Mason, and St. Joseph’s.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Class Pos.

Billy Corcoran Malvern Prep Sr. P

Aidan Frye Spring. Chestnut Hill Sr. P

Chuck Kelley Father Judge Sr. P

Joe Miller La Salle Sr. P

Andrew Cossetti La Salle Sr. C

Brandon Sanders St. Joseph’s Prep Sr. INF

Eric Marasheski La Salle Sr. INF

Jack O’Reilly Episcopal Ac. Jr. INF

Isaiah Payton Episcopal Ac. Sr. INF

Colin Eiser Neumann-Goretti Sr. OF

Mike Siani Penn Charter Sr. OF

Marquise Wood Roman Catholic Sr. OF

Rico Lugo Frankford Jr. DH

Chris Newell Malvern Prep Jr. DH

Tyler Kehoe Archbishop Carroll Jr. MP

Jake Kelchner Archbishop Carroll Sr. MP

Blake Mayberry Central Sr. MP

SECOND TEAM

Liam Dabagian Malvern Prep Jr. P

Joe Messina Neumann-Goretti Jr. P

Luis Ramos Frankford Jr. P

Colten Smith Germantown Ac. Jr. P

Dan Hopkins Cardinal O’Hara Jr. C

Aidan Baur Neumann-Goretti Sr. INF

Connor Dillon Malvern Prep Sr. INF

Luke Donaphon St. Joseph’s Prep Sr. INF

Nate Furman Bonner-Prendie So. INF

​Matt Spaeth Father Judge Sr. INF

Anthony Cossetti La Salle Sr. OF

Pat Elliott Spring. Chestnut Hill Jr. OF

Sammy Siani Penn Charter Jr. OF

Adam Estrada Archbishop Ryan Jr. DH

Victor Mejia Lincoln Jr. DH

Brady Devereux Malvern Prep Sr. MP

Justin Meyer Haverford School Sr. MP

THIRD TEAM

John Bautista Swenson So. P

Erik Lipson GAMP So. P

​Liam Nihill Cardinal O’Hara Sr. P

Cole Chesnet Archbishop Carroll Sr. C

Luke Donaphon St. Joseph’s Prep Sr. INF

Mike Ferrara, Archbishop Wood Sr. INF

Chris Javier Ben Franklin Sr. INF​

Dioanny Mejia Frankford Sr. INF

Christian Gomez Olney Charter Sr. OF

Gaetan Grandelli, Roman Catholic, So. OF

Kyle McNamee Archbishop Wood Sr. OF

Isaiah Winikur Haverford School Sr. OF

Carlos Roman Nueva Esperanza Sr. DH

Brian Schaub La Salle Sr. DH

Brooks Ey Central So. MP

Will Samuel Penn Charter Sr. MP

Darlyn Uceta Northeast So. MP

HONORABLE MENTION

Noah Andress, Conwell-Egan, Sr., DH; Gianfranco Borgesi, String Theory, Sr., MP; Kenneth Brough, Lincoln, Sr., INF; Eddie Colon Olney Charter, Sr., INF; Jordan Dissin, Malvern Prep, So., C; Jake Frei, Benjamin Rush, Sr., P; R.J. McGettigan, Neumann-Goretti, Sr., INF; Steven Moreta, Northeast, Jr., INF; Justin Murawski, Father Judge, Sr., DH; Fred O’Rourke, Furness, Jr., INF; Will Park, Episcopal Academy, Sr., C; Malachi Pippen, Boys’ Latin, So., INF; Jack Sullivan, Germantown Academy, Sr., INF; Pat Toal, Haverford School, So., MP; John Urbach, Tacony Academy Charter, Jr., INF; Lonnie White, Malvern Prep, Fr., OF.

CITY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. La Salle 23-4

2. Malvern Prep 30-7

3. Archbishop Carroll 20-6

4. Father Judge 15-7

5. Cardinal O’Hara 13-7

6. Neumann-Goretti 15-6

7. Archbishop Wood 15-5

8. Frankford 17-3

9. Roman Catholic 14-8

10. Episcopal Academy 15-12