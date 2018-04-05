Thursday's Pa. roundup: Archbishop Carroll uses strong pitching to beat Lansdale Catholic

Father Judge pitcher Chuck Kelley (#20) on the mound against Archbishop Carroll last season.

Jake Kelchner, Ian Myers, and Tyler Kehoe combined for 19 strikeouts as the Archbishop Carroll baseball team blanked Lansdale Catholic, 7-0, on Thursday. Chris Grill hit a solo homer, Trent Pierce knocked in three runs, and Pat Marley had four hits.

***

Chuck Kelley struck out 12 over seven innings to lead Father Judge past St. Joseph’s Prep, 8-1. Andrew Sicinski knocked in two runs.

***

Bryan Pazulski had two RBIs and also pitched two innings in relief as Cardinal O’Hara took down Archbishop Ryan, 10-0.

***

Luke Zimmerman dominated on the mound and Luke Cantwell knocked in three runs as Marple Newtown opened Central League play with a 5-2 victory over Harriton. Zimmerman had 11 strikeouts and no walks. The Tigers improved to 3-0 on the young season.

***

Drew Smiley recorded 11 strikeouts as Holy Ghost Prep shut out New Hope-Solebury, 7-0.

***

Luke Barnum hit a pair of homers as Souderton held off Central Bucks East, 11-7.

***

Furness and Philadelphia Academy Charter split a doubleheader. Elias Meredith drove in five runs and Frederick O’Rourke struck out nine as Furness won the first game by an 8-3 margin. Philadelphia Academy Charter took the second contest, 4-3, scoring the winning run on an error.

***

Collegium Charter got past West-Mont Christian, 14-3, thanks to an all-around performance from Marc Anthony Garcia. He struck out seven and went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Softball

Strath Haven defeated Penncrest, 3-2, thanks to Malia Calciano’s two-run home run in the sixth inning. Calciano, a senior, also pitched a complete game.

***

Morgan Thrush homered, drove in three runs, and scored four times as Quakertown beat Upper Dublin, 15-5. Sarah Stofik added five RBIs and two runs scored.

***

Paige Olson went 4-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs as West Chester East blanked West Chester Rustin, 12-0. Amanda Gomez also homered to support winning pitcher Jess Gomez.

***

Claire Overton ended with two triples and two RBIs in Conestoga’s 13-3 triumph over Haverford High.

***

Hannah Sieg homered, drove in five runs and scored three times in Friends Select’s 18-0 victory over Plumstead Christian.

***

Tia Roberts stole home twice as Science Leadership cruised past Frankford, 24-3. Roberts also tripled.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Ebony Reddick netted nine goals in Pottstown’s 15-6 win over Collegium Charter. Abbie Krause finished with four goals.

***

Madi McKee scored four goals as Garnet Valley handled Haverford High, 19-6. Riley Delaney, Kamryn McNeal, and Regan Nealon added three goals apiece.

Boys’ Lacrosse

John Sabalauskas and Clark Styles each had four goals as Southern rolled past West Philadelphia, 14-3.

