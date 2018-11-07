Tuesday's Southeastern Pa. roundup: Radnor boys' soccer overcomes two-goal deficit in states to win

Eliot Hayes scored his second goal of the game with less than five minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday as the Radnor boys’ soccer team overcame a two-goal halftime deficit to beat Cumberland Valley, 3-2, in the PIAA Class 4A first round. Bobby Hydrisko added a goal for the Raiders, who will face State College in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

That’s the match!! The Gents win it!! Score 3-2! pic.twitter.com/d9pHSDZmli — RHS Boys Soccer (@RHSBoysSoccer16) November 7, 2018

In other 4A action, Michael Hewes netted three goals as Unionville held off Williamsport, 3-2, in the PIAA Class 4A first round. The Indians will play Central Dauphin on Saturday.

Sean Touey notched two goals in the second half in Abington’s 4-0 decision over Emmaus. Nevin Baer and Liam Friel contributed a goal apiece for the Ghosts, who will face the winner of Seneca Valley and Hempfield on Saturday.

Spring-Ford lost to Freedom, 1-0. Sebastian Garces scored the only shot on goal for Freedom with 21 seconds left in the first half.

***

Nate Perrins scored two goals Tuesday, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift the Strath Haven boys’ soccer team over Mechanicsburg, 2-1, in the PIAA Class 3A first round. The Panthers, who faced a 1-0 deficit in today’s game, will play Athens in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Haven players warming up in the rain!!! pic.twitter.com/NmdPCkW0MS — Strath Haven Men’s Soccer (@SHHSMensSoccer) November 6, 2018

In other 3A action, Nkosi Graham recorded a hat trick as Holy Ghost Prep blanked Suacon Valley, 3-0. The Firebirds will play Catholic League champion Archbishop Wood on Saturday.

***

Henry Looney and Sam Morgan each scored a goal as No. 9 seed Mercersburg Academy upset top-seeded Episcopal Academy, 2-1, in the PAISAA quarterfinals. The Blue Devils advance to face the Hill School in the semifinals.

In other quarterfinals action, Zach Barrett, Hale Lombard, and Aidan Sullivan registered a goal in the Hill School’s 3-0 victory over Penn Charter. The Blues will play Mercesburg in the semifinals.

Luke Greenberg recorded two goals as Springside Chestnut Hill knocked off Malvern Prep, 3-0. Philip Burckhardt added a goal and an assist for the Blue Devils, who will play Kiski Prep.

Girls’ Soccer

Kellie Gillen scored a goal in the second half as Lansdale Catholic sneaked past St. Basil, 1-0, in the PIAA Class 2A first round. The Crusaders will play the winner of Elco and Lewisburg in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

***

Downingtown East fell to Parkland, 2-0, in the PIAA Class 4A first round. Ava Schaller scored both goals for Parkland.

***

Emma Devine and Chloe Grabowski each delivered a goal in the first half as Conwell Egan topped Dock Mennonite, 2-0, in the PIAA Class 1A first round. The Eagles will play Camp Hill or East Juniata in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

***

Natalie Sgro scored the game’s only goal assisted by Gia Vicari as Baldwin edged Westtown, 1-0, in the PAISAA quarterfinals. Simi Bleznak made a key save on a breakaway in the second half to preserve the shutout, and finished with eight. Baldwin will play top-seeded Penn Charter in the semifinals.

In other quarterfinals action, Lauren Anderson, Kelsey Maley, Ally Paul, Sara Shipon, and Janae Stewart scored as Penn Charter defeated Westtown, 5-1. The Quakers will host Baldwin in the semifinals.

Olivia Dirks assisted both of Raina Kuzemka’s goals in Episcopal Academy’s 4-0 win over Springside Chestnut Hill. Lauren Bassett and Bella Piselli added goals for the Blue Devils, who will take on Germantown Academy in Wedesnday’s semifinals.

Field Hockey

Katie Wuerstle’s goal with less than two minutes remaining gave Perkiomen Valley a 3-2 triumph in the PIAA Class 3A first round. Danielle Hamm and Gabby Martina contributed goals for the Vikings, who will face Wilson in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

In other 3A action, Katy Benton scored two goals to lead Methacton past Delaware Valley, 3-0. Frankie Lucchesi added a goal while Molly Frey made three saves for the Warriors, who will play Lower Dauphin on Saturday.

Owen J. Roberts fell to Hershey, 2-1, in overtime. Maddie Zimmer delivered the game-winner for Hershey. Jenna Kirby scored the Wildcats’ lone goal.

***

Hannah Miller scored three goals as Villa Maria rolled past Berks Catholic, 9-0, in the PIAA Class 2A first round. Margie Carden added two goals for the Hurricans, who will play Palmyra in Saturday’s quarterfinals.