No. 1 St. Joe's Prep to visit No. 3 Archbishop Wood | City Football Top 10

Camera icon Avi Steinhardt / For the Inquirer
St. Joseph’s Prep’s Marques Mason (left) celebrates his 90-yard touchdown return in a 49-12 win over Catholic League Red Division rival La Salle on Sept. 28.
by , Staff Writer @ozoneinq | robrien@phillynews.com
Rick O'Brien

Staff Writer

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

City Football Top 10

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

Rank Team Record

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 4-0

The Hawks’ defense features linebackers Liam Johnson, Cooper Kim, Myles Talley, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

2. Malvern Prep (2) 6-0

The Friars open Inter-Academic League play against Edward Saydee and Penn Charter on Friday afternoon.

3. Archbishop Wood (4) 4-2

Camera icon LOU RABITO / Staff
Archbishop Wood junior running back Tom Santiago eludes the attempted ankle tackle of an Archbishop Ryan defender.

The Vikings’ offensive line is headed by center Luke Stengel, guard Brett Gross, and tackle Connor Bishop.

4. Imhotep Charter (3) 4-2

The Panthers moved closer to the Public League Independence Division title with a 22-6 win over Northeast.

5. Conwell-Egan (5) 7-0

Next for the Eagles is a Catholic League Blue Division showdown against West Catholic on Friday night.

6. Archbishop Ryan (6) 6-1

The Raiders look to rebound from their 27-7 loss to Wood when they play La Salle on Saturday afternoon.

7. Episcopal Academy (7) 4-1

Camera icon WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN / For The Philadelphia Inquirer)
Episcopal Academys Marcus McDaniel (10) has thrown for 591 yards and rushed for 308 in five games.

Marcus McDaniel and the Churchmen open Inter-Ac League play Friday night against Springside Chestnut Hill.

8. Germantown Academy (8) 5-0

Idle last weekend, the Patriots begin Inter-Ac League action against Haverford School on Saturday afternoon.

9. Penn Charter (9) 4-1

The Quakers seek to reverse last year’s 23-9 road loss to quarterback Drew Gunther and No. 2 Malvern Prep.

10. West Catholic (10) 6-1

Camera icon LOU RABITO / Staff
West Catholic’s running back Jacir Savoy (31) looks for running room in a 36-35 overtime win against Archbishop Carroll on Sept. 14.

Seth Degree, Jacir Savoy, and Julio DaSilva have combined to make 53 catches for 765 yards and eight TDs.

Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Bishop McDevitt (5-2), Boys’ Latin (5-0), Cardinal O’Hara (4-2), La Salle (2-4), Northeast (3-2) Springside Chestnut Hill (4-1).

