No. 1 St. Joe's Prep to visit No. 3 Archbishop Wood | City Football Top 10

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

St. Joseph’s Prep’s Marques Mason (left) celebrates his 90-yard touchdown return in a 49-12 win over Catholic League Red Division rival La Salle on Sept. 28.

City Football Top 10

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

Rank Team Record

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 4-0

The Hawks’ defense features linebackers Liam Johnson, Cooper Kim, Myles Talley, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

2. Malvern Prep (2) 6-0

The Friars open Inter-Academic League play against Edward Saydee and Penn Charter on Friday afternoon.

3. Archbishop Wood (4) 4-2

The Vikings’ offensive line is headed by center Luke Stengel, guard Brett Gross, and tackle Connor Bishop.

4. Imhotep Charter (3) 4-2

The Panthers moved closer to the Public League Independence Division title with a 22-6 win over Northeast.

5. Conwell-Egan (5) 7-0

Next for the Eagles is a Catholic League Blue Division showdown against West Catholic on Friday night.

6. Archbishop Ryan (6) 6-1

The Raiders look to rebound from their 27-7 loss to Wood when they play La Salle on Saturday afternoon.

7. Episcopal Academy (7) 4-1

Marcus McDaniel and the Churchmen open Inter-Ac League play Friday night against Springside Chestnut Hill.

8. Germantown Academy (8) 5-0

Idle last weekend, the Patriots begin Inter-Ac League action against Haverford School on Saturday afternoon.

9. Penn Charter (9) 4-1

The Quakers seek to reverse last year’s 23-9 road loss to quarterback Drew Gunther and No. 2 Malvern Prep.

10. West Catholic (10) 6-1

Seth Degree, Jacir Savoy, and Julio DaSilva have combined to make 53 catches for 765 yards and eight TDs.

Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Bishop McDevitt (5-2), Boys’ Latin (5-0), Cardinal O’Hara (4-2), La Salle (2-4), Northeast (3-2) Springside Chestnut Hill (4-1).