No. 1 St. Joe's Prep to visit No. 3 Archbishop Wood | City Football Top 10

City Football Top 10
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
Rank Team Record
1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 4-0
The Hawks’ defense features linebackers Liam Johnson, Cooper Kim, Myles Talley, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
2. Malvern Prep (2) 6-0
The Friars open Inter-Academic League play against Edward Saydee and Penn Charter on Friday afternoon.
3. Archbishop Wood (4) 4-2
The Vikings’ offensive line is headed by center Luke Stengel, guard Brett Gross, and tackle Connor Bishop.
4. Imhotep Charter (3) 4-2
The Panthers moved closer to the Public League Independence Division title with a 22-6 win over Northeast.
5. Conwell-Egan (5) 7-0
Next for the Eagles is a Catholic League Blue Division showdown against West Catholic on Friday night.
6. Archbishop Ryan (6) 6-1
The Raiders look to rebound from their 27-7 loss to Wood when they play La Salle on Saturday afternoon.
7. Episcopal Academy (7) 4-1
Marcus McDaniel and the Churchmen open Inter-Ac League play Friday night against Springside Chestnut Hill.
8. Germantown Academy (8) 5-0
Idle last weekend, the Patriots begin Inter-Ac League action against Haverford School on Saturday afternoon.
9. Penn Charter (9) 4-1
The Quakers seek to reverse last year’s 23-9 road loss to quarterback Drew Gunther and No. 2 Malvern Prep.
10. West Catholic (10) 6-1
Seth Degree, Jacir Savoy, and Julio DaSilva have combined to make 53 catches for 765 yards and eight TDs.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Bishop McDevitt (5-2), Boys’ Latin (5-0), Cardinal O’Hara (4-2), La Salle (2-4), Northeast (3-2) Springside Chestnut Hill (4-1).