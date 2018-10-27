Saturday's Southeastern Pa. roundup: Dylan Smith does it all in Central Bucks West's shootout win

Central Bucks West goalkeeper Dylan Smith, pictured in a game against Pennridge back in September, earned his 10th shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Hatboro-Horsham Monday.

Dylan Smith scored the game-winning goal in a shootout Saturday, and then stopped North Penn’s last attempt as the No. 6 seed Central Bucks West boys’ soccer team clinched a spot in the PIAA playoffs with a 2-1 triumph over the Knights in the District 1 Class 4A quarterfinals. Kyle Holt and Colin Burns each added a goal in the shootout. Bucks’ Jimi Leder delivered the equalizer with 18 minutes remaining in regulation. Central Bucks West will face No. 2 seed Spring-Ford in Tuesday’s semifinals.

In other 4A action, Brett Gulati recorded a goal and an assist to lead Spring-Ford past Radnor, 2-1. Brandon Duke contributed a goal for the Rams while Ray Fortebuono made four saves. The Rams will host Central Bucks West on Tuesday.

Tommy Kelly posted a goal for Unionville in a 1-0 triumph over Council Rock North. The Indians will travel to Abington on Tuesday.

***

Chance Antonio’s first career goal in the 72nd minute gave the Hill School the lead and ultimately as the Blues edged Mercersburg Academy, 3-2, in the Mid-Atlantic Prep League championship. Josh Shepherd and Aidan Sullivan added goals for the victors.

Football

Conwell-Egan senior running back Patrick Garwo set a school record for career points in the Eagles’ 39-0 win over visiting Cardinal O’Hara at Harry S Truman.

Garwo finished with three touchdowns, the first two coming in the second quarter as the Eagles raced to a 20-0 halftime lead. He has 436 points for his career.

His final score came with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter and gave the Catholic League Blue Division champs a 39-0 lead.

Garwo added an interception that set up his first touchdown.

***

Malik Griffin rushed for 129 yards and four touchdowns as Neumann-Goretti took down Lansdale Catholic, 53-34. Tysheem Johnson contributed two touchdowns and 181 yards on the ground for the Saints.

***

Lamir Kitchens threw a touchdown pass and ran for another as Mastery North blanked Mastbaum, 32-0, in the Public League Class 5A quarterfinals. Robert Dahnn returned an interception for a touchdown for the Pumas.

***

Evan O’Donnell found Chris Lochetta for a short touchdown pass with eight seconds remaining to lift Central Bucks East over Pennridge, 24-20.

Girls’ Soccer

Shayna Polsky scored the game’s only goal in the first half to send No. 20 seed Penncrest to the PIAA playoffs with a 1-0 victory over No. 5 seed Downingtown East in the District 1 Class 4A quarterfinals. The Lions will play Souderton in Tuesday’s semfinals.

👀 who’s going to States and onto D1 Semi’s!!! pic.twitter.com/hdXE3UttYA — Penncrest HS Sports (@penncrestad) October 27, 2018

In other 4A action, Erin O’Keefe delivered a goal as No. 8 seed Souderton edged No. 17 seed Haverford High, 1-0. The Indians will host upset-minded Penncrest on Tuesday.

Girls’ Cross Country

Penn Charter placed seven of its runners in the top 12 to win the girls’ Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state meet. Emma Zwall finished fifth and her sister, Abby, finished 13th. Read more about the Zwall sisters here.