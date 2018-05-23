Norristown football hires Joseph 'Rach' Milligan as new head coach

* SRYAN18 * Ryan’s defense lines up against Ryan’s offense during their high school football game, Saturday Sept. 17, 2016, in Northeast Philadelphia. Father Judge was leading Archbishop Ryan 34-7 at halftime. (For the Inquirer/ Joseph Kaczmarek)

Joseph “Rach” Milligan has been hired as the Norristown football’s new head coach. Milligan graduated from Norristown in 1996, and was a four-year starting wide receiver for Fairfield University. He’s had coaching stints at Fairfield, Mount Ida College, Valley Forge Military Academy, most recently Plymouth Whitemarsh, and Norristown, where he helped the Eagles win their first Suburban One title (at the time) for the first time in 52 years back in 2009.

Athletic Director Anthony Palladino was sold on Milligan’s experience. But his love for the game speaks for itself.

“What we’re looking for is the passion we’ve seen [from Milligan] over the years and [to teach] that not only is football a sport, it’s a life lesson,” Pelladino said.

Milligan will look to turn around the Eagles’ 4-7 campaign last season.