Saturday's S.J. roundup: Washington Township baseball knocks off Toms River North in 10 innings

Austin Attanasi’s go-ahead single in the top of 10th scoring Nick Hammer gave Washington Township a 1-0 victory over Toms River North. Hammer had two hits for the Minutemen while Eric Cartafalsa got the win in five scoreless relief innings striking out six.

***

Kevin Teschko struck out seven in a five-inning no-hitter as Gateway blanked Gloucester, 13-0. Teschko and Ryan Dipper each delivered with two singles for the Gators.

***

Ryan Kankowski scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Pitman over Middle Township, 1-0. James Milward got the win, tossing a complete game with 15 strikeouts.

***

John Urbach’s bases clearing triple with one out in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie to lead Paul VI to a come from behind 7-1 win over Riverside. The Eagles scored all seven runs in the final two innings. Chris Rowell went five and two-thirds innings of relief, recording seven strikeouts to get the win.

***

Woodbury scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to come back and upend Clayton, 3-2. Teddy Sparks posted three hits and an RBI for the Thundering Herd.

***

Damien Bowman Clark went five innings without allowing a hit as Maple Shade defeated Overbrook, 5-1. Bowman Clark helped himself with two hits and an RBI. Brett Dougherty led the offense with three RBI.

***

Chris Wade drove in a pair of runs as Bordentown topped South Hunterdon, 4-2. Kyle Marchetti singled and doubled for the Scotties. Dylan Wood didn’t allow an earned run in five innings of work to get the win.

In the second game of a doubleheader for Bordentown, Kyle Marchetti allowed two hits and a run in five innings as the Scotties beat Ewing, 8-1. Sean O’Leary and Johnny Schroeder each had two RBI.

***

Connor Coolahan and Colin Wetterau had three RBI apiece as Shawnee took down Cinnaminson, 10-0. Dan Frake got the win punching out six over four innings of work.

***

Tyler Cannon had two hits for four RBI as Gloucester Catholic defeated Roman Catholic (Pa.), 10-2. Evan Giordano chipped in two doubles and Lillo Paxia tripled for the Rams. Drew Guldin gave up a run over five innings and struck out eight.

Softball

Vanessa Bowen compiled a 3 for 4 day with a home run and two RBI in Highland’s 7-5 triumph over Williamstown. Angelina Picozzi added a homer for the Tartans, while Sydney Arrigale had three RBI. Brittney Welsh hit a home run for Braves.

***

Ashley Mistichelli doubled, tripled, and drove in three runs as Pennsville outlasted Woodstown, 15-10. Renee Ridgway and Danielle Werts each recorded four hits for the Eagles.

***

Taylor Martin stroked two hits for two RBI to lead Maple Shade past Riverside, 7-5. Morgan Hart, Megan Hart, and Alicia Smith each scored two runs for the Wildcats.

***

Lauren Toner went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI to lead Mainland past St. Joseph, 10-2. Faith Hegh added three hits and two RBI for the Mustangs. Emily Jost accounted for the Wildcats’ runs with an RBI double and home run.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Gab Bodine, Nicole Dilullo, and Samantha Patrizi scored three goals apiece as Cherokee edged Washington Township, 13-11. Victoria Hampton added a goal and five assists for the Chiefs.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Matt Lajoie recorded two goals as Lenape edged Seneca, 5-4. Luke Cole contributed two assists for the Indians. Rob Pensabene saved four shots in the win.

