Tuesday's S.J. roundup: Steve Restuccios' gem leads Hammonton over Pennsville

Pitcher Stephen Restuccio of Hammonton pitches against Pennsville on his way to a 3-2 victory on April 17, 2018. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer

Steve Restuccio tossed a three-hit complete game with 12 strikeouts Tuesday to carry the Hammonton baseball team to a 3-2 victory over Pennsville. GianCarlo Palmieri contributed two hits, a run scored, and an RBI for the Blue Devils.

***

Ben Arnold spun a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikouts in Florence’s 16-0 victory over Medford Tech. Jarrod Marshall had four hits, including a double, a triple, and five RBIs.

***

John Kenney, Luke Kinnerman, and Derek Andrada combined to throw a no-hitter as Maple Shade defeated Palmyra, 4-1. Kenney struck out four in four innings to pick up the win. Ethan Crawford added two hits and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats’ offense.

***

Dan Frake allowed one hit in five scoreless innings as Shawnee defeated Kingsway, 4-0. Joe Dalsey had two RBIs while Colin Wetterau recorded two singles and an RBI.

***

Frank Doelling pitched 6 2/3 innings while striking out 12 and broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning with an RBI single to lead Riverside over Pennsauken, 2-0.

***

Ryan Swanson allowed an earned run while striking out eight in a complete game as Deptford topped King’s Christian, 6-1. Shane Adamski went 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Spartans.

Softball

Emily Camino fanned nine batters in a complete game as Wildwood Catholic blanked St. Joseph, 6-0. Brianna Bailey compiled four hits and two RBIs for the Crusaders.

***

Mallory Skelly scattered six hits in a complete game while punching out seven in Sterling’s 7-2 triumph over Collingswood. Mattie Whalen hit a home run for the Silver Knights.

***

Michelle Lugo tripled and knocked in five runs as Wildwood took down Cape Christian Academy (N.J.), 16-6. Cristal Adorno added two doubles, a triple, and four RBIs for the Warriors.

***

Nora Campo stroked two doubles and knocked in four runs as Woodbury downed Paulsboro, 14-4. Kendall Harvey contributed a double and two RBIs.

***

Miranda Rodriguez came a single shy of the cycle with four RBIs as Schalick defeated Cumberland, 7-3. Morgan Zane also homered for the Cougars.

***

Jaiana Gautier went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs as Atlantic County Tech beat Atlantic City, 8-5. Janelle Dinkins added two doubles for the Red Hawks.

***

Miranda Horwath pitched a two-hit shutout over five innings in Maple Shade’s 13-0 win over Palmyra. She helped her own cause with a homer and two RBIs. Megan Stanton was a single shy of the cycle with five RBIs.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Head coach Julie Catrambone picked up her 100th career win thanks to Antonia Grismondi’s five goals as West Deptford rolled to a 17-8 victory over Sterling.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.