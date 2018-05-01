Tuesday's S.J. roundup: Pennsauken baseball walks-off over Cinnaminson; Ocean City's Bradon Lashley no-hits Middle Township

Eastern’s Dylan Stezzi, throws to second base in the 5th inning of the Varsity Baseball game against Shawnee on May 2.

Giezi Medina finished 3 for 4 and delivered a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday to lift the Pennsauken baseball team over Cinnaminson, 6-4. Medina also recorded the last out in the top of the inning to get credited with the win. Roberto Bonifacio contributed two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI for the Indians.

Brandon Lashley twirled a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts as Ocean City beat Middle Township, 1-0.

Zach Morales collected four hits in four trips with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Triton past Schalick, 8-7. Matt Woods contributed a home run and two RBIs for the Mustangs.

Kyle Kato picked up the win while stricking out 10 in five innings of relief as Bordentown beat Burlington Township, 8-4, in eight innings. Dylan Wood stroked two singles and had two RBIs for the Scotties.

Dylan Stezzi homered and knocked in two runs as part of a four-run first inning in Eastern’s 4-3 triumph over Shawnee. Jack Winsett had two hits and scored a run for the Vikings in support of Jesse Barbera.

Logan Manuola and Nick Chaput each had two hits as Timber Creek defeated Lenape, 6-4. Anthony DiMartino hit a home run for the Chargers. Luke Mignone pitched two innings to save Zach Grace’s win.

Kyle Bronco recorded the lone for Atlantic County Tech with a triple as the Red Hawks sneaked past Cedar Creek, 4-3. Phil Santa Maria picked up the win allowing three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Tommy Lyon threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the save.

Mark Cotton allowed three hits in five shutout inning as Highland topped GCIT, 4-0.

Ryan Hillesheim and Adrian Ramos combined for a no-hitter as Absegami rolled past Oakcrest, 11-1. Hillesheim fanned nine over five innings. Nick Ardente homered, doubled, and drove in a pair of runs for the Braves.

Brandon Drapeau tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball while fanning eight as Clearview upended Hammonton, 8-2. Rob Gallagher went 2 for 3 with two runs scored to lead the Pioneers’ offense.

Bryce Mangene struck out 12 in 5 1/3 innings to lift Rancocas Valley over Delran, 6-3. Tim Irons picked up three RBIs for the Red Devils.

Nick Guapo went 4 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs as Maple Shade defeated Trenton Catholic, 16-6. Luke Kinnerman, Kolby Sprague, Max Ormsby, and Damien Bowman Clark all had multi-hit games for the Wildcats.

Jeff Spaeth allowed one earned run in a complete game and recorded an RBI to lead Pitman past Salem, 6-2.

Julian Lopez homered, doubled, and had three RBIs as Northern Burlington downed Pemberton, 10-0. Joe Horton threw a five-inning two-hitter for the win.

Softball

Emily Komis went 3 for 3 with a double, homer, and four RBIs as Hammonton cruised to a 10-0 victory over Clearview. Makenzie Edwards scattered five hits in five innings with nine strikeouts for the Blue Devils.

Cristal Adorno tripled and drove in two runs in Wildwood’s 11-0 win over Clayton. Michelle Lugo doubled and scored three runs for the Warriors.

Nikita Acker doubled, tripled, and scored five times as Triton held off Schalick, 16-11. Daliah Legenski and Kim Whelan drove in four runs and three runs, respectively, for the Mustangs.

Girls Lacrosse

Brynne Mehen and Aliza Sall combined for seven goals as Moorestown Friends topped Friends Central, 19-11.

Boys Lacrosse

Chris Lyons recorded a team-high three goals as Shawnee defeated St. Augustine, 9-1.