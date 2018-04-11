Tuesday's S.J. roundup: Holy Cross baseball caps off comeback with walk-off in extra innings

The Holy Cross baseball team overcame a six-run first-inning deficit when Jeff Undercuffler stroked a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Lancers over Pennsauken, 9-8. Undercuffler finished with four hits while Brendan Karamanoogian and Zac Taylor added doubles.
***
Jayson Hoopes and James Weston combined for a no-hitter as the St. Augustine defeated Atlantic City, 4-0. Weston recorded four innings of relief to pick up his first career varsity win. Joe Bonczek had two hits and an RBI for the Hermits.
***
R.J. Moten struck out eight batters in five innings and went 2 for 3 with a walk to carry Delran past Burlington Township, 5-0. Zach Bohn doubled twice and drove in pair of runs for the Bears, while Jonas Baker also had two RBI.
***
Connor Healy went 2 for 4 with two double and an RBI as New Egypt downed Palmyra, 8-6. Jerry Howell, Anthony DeSantis each added two hits and an RBI for the Warriors.
***
Luis Sauri singled twice and knocked in two runs as Buena upended Wildwood Catholic, 6-3.
***
Jesse Barbera tossed a complete game five-hitter as Eastern cruised to a 10-1 victory over Lenape. Barbera also went 3 for 5 with two RBI as teammate Jack Herman added three hits and two walks.
***
Anthony Perez doubled and knocked in four runs as Riverside beat Westampton Tech, 14-2. Chuck Blue earned the win with eight strikeouts for the Rams.
***
Jon Resto collected three hits and two RBI in Atlantic County Tech’s 14-4 triumph over Bridgeton. Kevin Keil notched his first varsity win allowing two hits and striking out seven. Kyle Bronco added two hits and an RBI for the Red Hawks.
***
Hunter Brzozowski posted a 3 for 3 day with four RBI as Audubon took down Paulsboro, 17-1. Will Gillin drove in four runs for the Green Wave. Greg Janney recorded the win.
Softball
Paighe Schlechter struck out 14 batters as Overbrook defeated West Deptford, 11-0. Mackenzie Ponto racked up four hits and an RBI and Madison Blanchard contributed two RBI for the Rams.
***
McKenzie Yurcaba allowed one hit in five innings while striking out 10 in Audubon’s 16-0 win over Paulsboro. Jacqueline Panico doubled twice for the Green Wave.
***
Samantha Dangler and Ivonne Gautier doubled and tripled, respectively, and had four RBI apiece to lead Atlantic County Tech over Bridgeton, 19-0.
***
Miranda Horwath pitched a three-inning shutout with five strikeouts as Maple Shade beat Pennsauken, 15-0. Samantha Pietrow added two doubles, two runs scored, and three RBI for the Wildcats.
***
Sophie Popp and Grace Polise both doubled as Haddonfield defeated Collingswood, 10-0. Gabby Barranger added a triple for the Bulldogs.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Lawrence Miles posted six goals as Moorestown Friends topped Highland, 11-3. Philip Evans and Blaze Nyzio rounded out the scoring with three goals and two goals, respectively.
***
Ian Gray led a balanced attack with three goals as Seneca edged West Deptford, 8-6.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Claire Gailliout and Gabbi Kirsch recorded four goals in Williamstown’s 16-10 triumph over Millville.
***
Rachael Cardone, Julia Gatelein, Molly Monaghan, and Mia Rose Voss each had three goals in Bishop Eustace’s 16-2 victory over Paul VI.
