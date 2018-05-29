Tuesday's S.J. roundup: Hammonton softball wins South Group 3 title in dramatic fashion

Shawnee starter Dan Frake (right) is congratulated by catcher Colin Wetterau (left) as he leaves the game after 4-2/3 innings, eventually getting the win as they defeat Washington Twp. 6-2, advancing to 2nd round of SJ Group IV Tournament May 21, 2018.

Cayla Kalani delivered a walk-off single in the seventh inning Tuesday to lift the Hammonton softball team over Seneca, 2-1, to win the South Group 3 title. Freshman Makenzie Edwards tossed a four-hit complete game with four strikeouts for the win.

***

Emilee Hillman recorded the game-winning RBI in the visiting eighth to give Gloucester a 1-0 victory over Audubon in the South Group 1 final. Vanessa Pino went the distance allowing five hits to earn the win. Ashlee Fleckenstein and Kylar Coughlin each had two hits for the Lions.

***

Mallory Skelly doubled and homered, drove in four runs, and pitched a three-hit complete game shutout as Sterling defeated Manchester Township, 7-0, in the South Group 2 final. Emily Auletto added two hits and three RBIs for the Silver Knights.

***

Freshmen Makayla Veneziale pitched a five inning perfect game with five strikeouts as St. Joseph topped Doane Academy, 10-0, in the South Non-Public B semifinals. Jailyn Purnell hit a two-run double and Sara Raubertas hit a two-run triple for the Wildcats. St. Joseph will play Wildwood Catholic in Thursday’s final.

Baseball

Frank Doelling fanned a career-high 17 batters in 6 2/3 one-hit innings as Riverside edged Shore Regional, 3-2, in the Central Group 1 semifinals. Anthony Perez broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth with a two-out, two-run double. Eddie Salkowski recorded an RBI single in the third inning and picked up the save for the Rams, who will play Middlesex in Friday’s final.

***

Luke Hoey struck out eight during a four-hit complete game shutout to lead Seneca into the South Group 3 title game with a 5-0 triumph over Mainland. Kevin Gsell had two hits, including a double, and Malin Jasinski delivered a pinch-hit two-run single for the 10th-seeded Golden Eagles, who will meet Cherry Hill West in Friday’s final.

***

St. Augustine walked-off in the seventh after Kevin Foreman got hit by a pitch to defeat Paul VI, 3-2, in the South Non-Public A quarterfinals. Jack Billings earned the win with six strikeouts in two innings of relief. The Hermits will play Bishop Eustace on Friday.

***

Connor MacNeil finished 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs as Haddonfield beat Delran, 9-2, in the South Group 2 semifinals. Bauer Fichter collected three hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Bulldogs, who will play Point Pleasant Boro in Friday’s final.

***

AJ Funari went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI to help coach Rob Christ win his 400th game in Eastern’s 8-0 victory over Washington Township in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic. The Vikings will play St. Augustine in the title game on Saturday.

***

Dan Frake went six innings while striking out 12 to lead Shawnee over Kingsway, 4-0, in the South Group 4 semifinals. Colin Wetterau singled, doubled, and scored two runs for the ninth-seeded Renegades, who will play Jackson Memorial in Friday’s final.

***

Evan Giordano launched two home runs and had five RBIs as Gloucester Catholic cruised past Mater Dei, 14-0, in the South Non-Public B quarterfinals. The Rams will meet St. Rose in Friday’s semifinals.