Timber Creek seniors Maurice Murray, Isaiah Sanders on opposite sides in Carino Club all-star game

South Jersey basketball: All-group teams with players and coaches of the year Mar 20

Timber Creek’s Maurice Murray (left) and Isaiah Sanders celebrating during playoff win over Triton in 2017.

For Isaiah Sanders, playing against Maurice Murray will be nothing new.

Same goes for Murray playing against Sanders.

“At practice, Coach Rich [Bolds] would match us up against one another and it would always be a dogfight,” Sanders said.

But there will be something special about the 41st annual Albert J. Carino Basketball Club of South Jersey all-star game Sunday at Rutgers-Camden for the Timber Creek seniors.

For one thing, Sanders and Murray will be playing in their last high school basketball event.

For another, the teammates will find themselves on opposite squads, as Sanders will represent the Blue team and Murray will play for the White team at the annual showcase of South Jersey’s top seniors.

“Playing against my teammate Isaiah in the all-star game will be a fun experience,” Murray said. “With me and Isaiah being so close, we’ll definitely be going at each other.”

Camden and Eastern also will each have two players competing in the game. But the Panthers’ Corey Greer and Myles Thompson and the Vikings’ Jesse Barbera and Troy Edwards will be on the same side, competing for the White team.

Sanders and Murray were placed on separate teams as club officials worked to even out the squads.

The 6-foot-4 Sanders, who averaged 17.8 points this season, will play for the team coached by Clayton’s Frank Rago and featuring standouts such as Atlantic City’s Ray Bethea Jr., a Howard recruit, and Wildwood Catholic’s Caleb Fields, a Bowling Green recruit.

The 6-6 Murray, who averaged 17.4 points as Timber Creek went 20-7 and won the Olympic Conference Patriot Division ahead of Group 4 state champion Shawnee, will play for the team coached by Triton’s Andrew Canzanese and featuring those Camden and Eastern athletes as well as Haddon Heights’ Jared Latane, the school’s all-time leading scorer.

“Coach Canz already told me he’s matching him [Murray] up against me so I’ll be ready,” Sanders said of Canzanese, who coached both athletes as an assistant under Bolds at Timber Creek before taking over at Triton. “I hope he’s ready, too. It’ll be a fun last high school event in New Jersey,”

Sanders and Murray have been teammates for years, dating to their elementary school days.

“Me and Mo have been playing together since fifth grade,” Sanders said. “I’ve known him since like fourth grade so this is going to have a different feel to it.”

Sanders said the players have physical similarities and know each other’s playing style.

“The fact that Mo and I have similar abilities and long length makes it an even matchup,” said Sanders, who will attend Notre Dame College, an NCAA Division II program in Euclid, Ohio. “We are both among the top players in South Jersey, and when we play each other, it’s like we are trying to prove something to each other.

“He’s a very smart player. When you play against him, you have to be ready or you’ll get embarrassed.”

Murray, who likely will attend junior college, said the two long-time teammates will take the floor and embrace the spirit of the annual season-ending showcase – mixing competitiveness with camaraderie.

“We’re going to give the fans what they want to see, and that’s a matchup between me and Isaiah,” Murray said. “We’re going to put on a show. Should be fun.”

Albert J. Carino Boys Basketball Club of South Jersey all-star game

Sunday, March 25 at Rutgers-Camden

Tim Lenahan 8th Grade all-star game, 1 p.m.

Senior all-star game, 3 p.m.

Senior All-Stars

Blue team (Coach Frank Rago, Clayton): Mahir Yilmaz, Clayton; Pat Holden, Lower Cape May; Drew Gallagher, Holy Spirit; Divine Anderson, Pleasantville; Anthony Mitchell, Glassboro; Jaden Wallace, Collingswood; Kyion Flanders, Wildwood; Caleb Fields, Wildwood Catholic; Dante Masino, Highland; Luke Castagna, Pitman; Isaiah Sanders, Timber Creek; Ray Bethea Jr., Atlantic City; Jawan Roane, Penns Grove; Tysheim Perkins, Winslow Twp.; Marlon Hargis, St. Augustine.

White team (Coach Andrew Canzanese, Triton): Jared Latane, Haddon Hts.; Jesse Barbera, Eastern; Jacquey Mendez, Bordentown; Kadian Dawkins, Rancocas Valley; Chris Roe, Sterling; Troy Edwards, Eastern; Corey Greer, Camden; Jabril Enmond, Florence; Peyton Vostenak, Bishop Eustace; Andrew Sims, Lenape; D’Andre Thurmond, Burlington City; Maurice Murray, Timber Creek; Jalen Collins, Triton; Myles Thompson, Camden; Tymere Bennett, Cherokee.

8th Grade All-Stars

White team (Coach Rob Ridarelli): Carlos Lopez, Williamstown; Christian Morrison, Delran; Aidan Andrson, Harrington; Derek Simpson, Harrington; Dominic Romani, St. Joan of Arc; Andrew Ball, Marlton; Steven Light, Gloucester; Rasheer Fleming, Gloucester; Joe Deiter, St. Joan of Arc; Elijah Smalls, Atlantic Christian; Dwight Matthews, Medford; Jared DeMea, Fernwood; Elmarko Jackson, Marlton; Nygel Idro, Holy Name; Ethan Popejoy, Clearview.

Blue team (Coach Rob DePersia): Gavin Estrada, Woodbury; Khomani Wade, Memorial; Maliek Lewis, Penns Grove; Trey Simmons, Delsea; Jamaal Morris, Burlington City; Camerin Kid, Kingsway; Jameel Morris, Burlington City; Dante DelDuca, Haddonfield; Danny Murphy, Delran; Grant Yezzi, Gibbsboro; Zion Cheeks, Penns Grove; Chase Ruppel, Indian Mills; Jacquez Hunt, Burlington City; Ethan Thomas, Collingswood; Tommy Finnegan, St. Joseph.

