Thursday's S.J. roundup: Jessica Ingram's no-hitter lifts Mainland over Ocean City

Jessica Ingram pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts Thursday as the Mainland softball team defeated Ocean City, 7-1. Mackenzie Brennan led the offense with a 3-for-5 performance with a home run and two RBIs. Megan McManus contributed a double and an RBI for the Mustangs.

Jessa Cook threw a complete game six-hit shutout as Cumberland beat Triton, 2-0. Jenna Gardner hit a home run for the Colts, who scored a run in sixth and seventh innings.

Kirsten Cline homered and drove in three runs to lift Lenape over Eastern, 9-7. Emma Brennan added three hits and three RBIs for the Indians. Raelyn D’Onofrio and Megan Giesecke both homered for the Vikings.

Sophie Popp went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored to lead Haddonfield pasy Gateway, 8-2. Hannah Windus earned the win striking out six in a complete game. Grace Polise also added four hits that included a double for the Bulldogs.

Maeve Lougheed recorded two doubles and two RBIs as Audubon rolled a 10-0 win over Sterling. Samantha McErlane pitched a five-inning one-hitter.

Baseball

Kyle Marchetti allowed two earned runs in a complete game and helped himself with a home run as Bordentown topped Delran, 4-2. Johnny Schroeder chipped in two hits for the Scotties.

Derek Andrada stroked three singles and knocked in three runs as Maple Shade put up a 16-spot in the first inning en route to a 16-4 victory over Willingboro. Max Ormsby surrendered one earned run in five innings while striking out eight.

Julian Del Valle doubled and had an RBI as part of a two-run visiting seventh as Buena sneaked past Holy Spirit, 2-1.

Jack Stokes tossed six shutout innings allowing two hits and fanning nine as Palmyra downed Westampton Tech, 4-0. Jacob Leusner added two hits for the victors.

Jesse Barbera went the distance allowing four hits and no earned runs in Eastern’s 2-1 triumph over Shawnee. Isaac Fendrick added two hits and an RBI for the Vikings.

Staus Pokrovsky went 3 for 5 with two RBIs as Schalick upended St. Joseph, 13-5. The Cougars posted a nine-spot in the visiting seventh to ice the game.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Ally Cowan led Lenape with a four goals in a 11-10 victory over Rancocas Valley. Lauren Figura and Megan McKenna contributed two goals for the Indians.

