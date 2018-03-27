South Jersey track and field athletes to watch

Anastasia has written sports in the Philadelphia area since 1980, serving as a Philadelphia Eagles beat writer as well as a sports columnist and sports editor at the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, N.J. before joining The Inquirer.

Paul VI senior Antonio Tarantino ran the fastest 200 meter time in the state as a junior.

BOYS

Khaliel Burnett, senior Delsea: He won the triple jump in the Meet of Champions as a junior with a leap of 48 feet, 9 ½ inches. He popped a 49-1 this winter in indoor competition.

Charles Fields, senior, Wildwood Catholic: He won the 100, 200 and long jump at the Non-Public B state championships last season, then took seventh in the 100 in the Meet of Champions with a time of 11.03 and unfurled a personal-best jump of 22 feet even in the long jump.

Keon Grady, senior, Delsea: He was second to teammate Burnett at the Eastern states in the triple jump with a personal best of 46-3 ½.

Justin Kelly, senior, Cherokee: He ran 4 minutes, 18.48 seconds in the indoor 1,600 at the Meet of Champions.

Kam Kobolak, senior, Cinnaminson: He won the Group 2 state title last season in the shot put and is coming off a strong indoor season, where he won another Group 2 title.

Nick Mirabelli, senior, Rancocas Valley: He was the Group 4 state champion last season in the javelin with a throw of 213-5.

Sincere Rhea, junior, St. Augustine: He won the 55 hurdles at the indoor Meet of Champions in a blazing time of 7.35 seconds.

Nahzir Russell, junior, Pennsauken: He likely will anchor the Indians’ potent relay teams. He has run personal bests of 10.96 in the 100 and 22.53 in the 200.

Kerven Mezilus, senior, Cherry Hill East: He was third in the 400 meters in the Meet of Champions with a time of 53.28.

Revell Williams, senior, Bridgeton: He has run 10.83 in the 100 and 21.74 in the 200.

Antonio Tarantino, senior, Paul VI: He ran the fastest 200 time in the state last season at 21.21. He took third in the event in the Meet of Champions in 21.81. He has run the 100 in 10.68 and won the 55 indoors at the Non-Public A championships.

GIRLS

Alyssa Aldridge, senior, Mainland: She is a two-time Meet of Champions winner in cross-country who is among the state’s top distance runners when she is healthy.

Madison Coppolino, senior, Sterling: She is the defending Group 2 state champion in the 3,200.

Sydney Coppolino, senior, Sterling: She is a top multi-event competitor who excels in the 800, 1,600 and 400 hurdles.

Shakira Dancy, senior, Winslow: She won the 200 in the Meet of Champions and took second in the 100. She has personal best times of 23.85 in the 200 and 11.71 in the 100.

Alexa Gardner, senior, Hammonton: She won the javelin at the Group 3 meet last season with a throw of 142-1.

Aliya Harrison, senior, Sterling: She won the 100 and 200 at the Group 2 state meet. She has run 11.91 in the 100.

Tierra Hooker, sophomore, Timber Creek: She took second in the Meet of Champions high jump as a freshman with a leap of 5-10.

Iyanla Kollock, senior, Our Lady of Mercy: She’s a top sprinter and multi-event athlete who has run 12.10 in the 100 and 25.32 in the 200.

Dennisha Page, junior, Woodrow Wilson: She took fourth in the 55 at Eastern states in 7.16 and has run 12.04 in the 100 meters.

Lauren Princz, freshman, Egg Harbor Township: She is poised to make a major impact on the track scene after an indoor season in which she placed second in the Meet of Champions 55 meters.

Ashley Preston, senior, Delsea: She is coming off a breakout indoor season in the pole vault, with a second-place finish in the Meet of Champions with a vault of 12-7.

Tionna Tobias, junior, Winslow Township: She is a multi-event standout who was second in the long jump at the Meet of Champions with a leap of 19-7 ½.

Najeaya Singleton, senior, Vineland: She took second in the discus in the Meet of Champions with a throw of 143-2.

Brielle Smith, senior, Oakcrest: She was second in the javelin in the Meet of Champions with a throw of 141-2.

Zyra Thomas, senior, Schalick: She won the shot put title at the New Balance Indoor Nationals with a throw of 47-5 ¾.

