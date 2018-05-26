Saturday's S.J. roundup: St. Augustine delivers the power in Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic

The St. Augustine baseball team belted four home runs Saturday as the Hermits took down Seneca, 16-6, in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic quarterfinals. Jack Billings compiled six RBIs on a double and two home runs, and scored four times. Nick Lonetto finished 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs while Kevin Eaise also went yard. St. Augustine will met Bishop Eustace in Sunday’s semifinal.

In other quarterfinal action, Lorenzo Morello’s walk-off double to support Eric Cartafalsa lifted Washington Township over Holy Spirit, 3-2. Colson Gonzalez and Anthony Buffone knocked in a run apiece for the Spartans, who will play Eastern on Sunday.

Matt Orlando picked up the win and finished 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs as Bishop Eustace topped West Deptford, 15-4. Mike Guzzardo also homered and had four RBIs for the Crusaders. Bishop Eustace will play St. Augustine on Sunday.

The championship game will be held Sunday at 5:00 PM at Eastern.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Matt Ingersoll scored three goals to lead Lenape to a South Group 4 title with a 10-8 triumph over Montgomery. Bryce Reece added two goals for the Indians, and Andrew Bregman scored a goal and handed out three assists.

***

Andrew Ragone totaled a goal and an assists as St. Augustine came up short in the Non-Public A semifinals with a 14-5 loss to Delbarton. Tom Schelling led the Green Wave with a game-high four goals.