Wednesday's South Jersey roundup: Alexa Caputo completes Cherry Hill West's rally

Gab Bodine scored six goals Wednesday in the Cherokee girls’ lacrosse team’s 20-12 loss to Seneca. Pictured is Bodine during practice last March.

Softball

Alexa Caputo hit the game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to give the Cherry Hill West softball team a 12-11 win against visiting Timber Creek.

The Lions rallied from a 4-run deficit in the final inning to earn the win. Rachel Kubrak went 2 for 2 with two home runs and 5 RBIs while Isabella Sylvester was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Kerriann Dignan earned the win on the mound. Atlantic County Tech won a wild game against visiting Clayton, 28-13. Ivonne Gautier led the way for the Red Hawks going 4 for 4 and scoring three runs. Gauntier finished with two singles, one triple and a home run and drove in eight runs.

Diana Parker doubled four times as Delsea topped Schalick, 13-7, on the road in Tri-County Conference action. Gianna DeMarco doubled twice in the win and Parker also hit one home run.

Gianna Gussen went 1 for 3 with two RBIs as Gloucester Catholic edged Triton, 5-4. Guseen also picked up the win on the mound.

Baseball

Matt Christopher drove in four runs to help Seneca to a 9-0 win against visiting Camden Catholic. Christopher was 1 for 3 from the plate. Ryan Lopez singled twice and drove in two runs.

Ray Knappenberger was 4 for 5 and drove in six runs as Pennsville rolled past Salem, 19-1, in Tri-County Conference action. Ryan Gray was 2 for 4 with five RBIs in the win.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Cassidy Spilis paced Seneca with seven goals and Lindy Webb added another six in the Eagles’ 20-12 win against Cherokee on the road. Gab Bodine scored six times to pace the Chiefs.

Rhiane Howley scored three goals to lead Delran past New Egypt, 13-4, at home in Burlington County League play. Christina Cauley, Alison Duff, Larissa Hatzold, Alyssa Newman and Victoria Rolon tallied a pair of goals each in the win.

Erica Barr and Jenna Mesisca struck twice apiece to lift Shawnee past rival Lenape,7-5.

Ashley Orendac posted as host Rancocas Valley held off Holy Cross, 11-10, in Burlington County League play. Emalie Clothier and Mekenna Montgomery scored twice each for the Red Raiders.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Kevin Albright and MacGyver Hay combined for nine goals in Oakcrest’s 12-10 win against visiting Haddon Township. Dalton Hofmann led all scorers with eight goals for Haddon Township.

