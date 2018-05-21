Monday's South Jersey roundup: Gussen's walk-off homer sends Gloucester Catholic past Immaculata in softball playoffs

Seneca outfielder Nick Decker hit two home runs Monday in an 8-4 win over Absegami.

Gianna Gussen hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to lift the Gloucester Catholic softball team to an 8-7 win against Immaculata in the first round in South Non-Public A.

Maddie Burnite and Madi Baldwin each tripled for the Rams in the win. Abby Laphan was 3 for 4 with a double and drove in three runs while Gussen picked up the win on the mound.

Anna Messina singled three times and drove in three runs to lead Cherokee to a 6-0 win against Southern Regional in the opening round of South Group 4 action. Emma Gilmore was 2 for 4 and scored three runs for the Chiefs.

Maple Shade got big offensive performances from Megan Stanton and Samantha Pietrow in a 22-0 rout against LEAP Academy in South Group 1 first round play. Stanton was 4 for 4 with two doubles and six RBIs, while Pietrow was 3 for 4 with a triple and a home run. Amber Hickey was also 4 for 4 with four runs scored.

Baseball

Nick Decker homered twice and drove in five runs to lead Seneca to an 8-4 win against host Absegami in South Group 3 first round action. Luke Hoey struck out 10 in six innings of work to earn the win.

Jared Colbert hit a double and a home run to lift Highland to a 15-3 win against visiting GCIT in the opening round of South Group 3 play. Colbert was 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored in the victory.

Chris Mariani drove in six runs as Haddonfield topped visiting Pemberton, 11-1, in the first round of South Group 2 action.

Middle Township coach Chuck Dougherty got his 300th win as the Panthers earned a 6-4 victory against Manchester Township in the first round of South Group 2 action.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Eastern got hat tricks from Kara Heck, Dani Mlkvy and Savannah Slack to earn a 11-9 win against Cherokee in the South Group 4 semifinals. Tori Accardo chipped in a pair of goals in the win. Gab Bodine led Cherokee with three goals in the loss.

Ashley Orendac posted five goals as Rancocas Valleyedged Freehold Township, 13-9, in the Central Group 4 semifinals. Sydney Sventy scored four goals and Julianna Corson added three more in the win for the second-seeded Red Devils.

Boys’ Tennis

Jack Lavin and Jimmy Li came away with wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles as Lenape edged Cherry Hill East, 3-2, in the South Group 4 final. Lavin topped Adam Yu 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in a crucial match for the Indians.