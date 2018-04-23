Monday's South Jersey roundup: Mike Decker hits walk-off single as Clearview beats Highland

Clearview’s Mike Decker knocks in the game-winning run against Highland Monday in Mullica Hill, NJ.

Mike Decker hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give Clearview a 6-5 win over Highland on Monday. Shawn Dougherty went 3-for-3 and scored three runs, including the game-winner.

Trailing 5-2 in the top of the seventh, Jared Colbert of Highland tied things up on a three-run double.

***

Ryan Hillesheim and Sam Daggers shined on the mound as Absegami blanked Mainland, 3-0. Hillesheim pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out nine and allowing just two hits to get the win. Daggers struck out three over 2 1/3 innings to get the save.

Mike Syroczynski hit a double in the second to score Jason Ferriero. Ray Lewis added an RBI single in the third. Daggers scored on a wild pitch to finish the scoring.

***

Mike Graziano’s sacrifice fly in the seventh gave Atlantic County Tech a 3-2 victory over Winslow Township. Kevin Keil tossed a complete game for ACIT.

***

Zachary Fisher hit two home runs and had six RBIs as Salem defeated Clayton, 15-1. Anthony LaSpada also hit two home runs for Salem and finished with four RBIs.

