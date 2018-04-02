South Jersey Preseason Lacrosse Top 10s

Preseason All-South Jersey boys’ lacrosse

Moorestown (18-4 last season)

The reigning Group 3 state champions are fresh off an appearance in the Tournament of Champions finals, which marked the only time a South Jersey boys’ team has ever advanced that far in the state. The Quakers are replacing the nucleus of that team, including most of their offense, but return enough talent to again be in contention for a state title. They still have an elite defense and a promising goalie in junior Gene Martin.

St. Augustine (9-9)

The Hermits are again set to play an independent schedule against some of the region’s top teams. But, despite being hit hard by graduation, they should take a step forward after last year’s 9-9 campaign. Sophomore David Burr returns after generating 13 goals and 12 assists as a freshman. Senior Evan Malgier, a University of Maryland recruit, is one of the area’s top defenders.

Lenape (17-3)

Lenape, one of the area’s elite programs, returns talent all over the field. It is led by a deep senior class that included Zach Cole, one of the best face-off men in the state; midfielder Matt Ingersoll, who recorded 51 goals and 40 assists last season; and attack Drew Bregman, a West Point recruit who recorded 11 goals last season.

Shawnee (16-2)

The Renegades enter this season with some major holes to fill after graduating several offensive stars but return several talented players. Chris Lyons appears to be a star in the making after generating 44 goal and seven assists as a freshman. Senior Brett Funk is one of the state’s most highly regarded defenders.

Haddonfield (14-5)

The Bulldogs have been on the rise for several seasons, and that should continue this year with a host of talented players returning. They include goalie Will Gramigna, face-off man Mitch Rothstein, and midfielder Aiden Blake, who generated 44 goals and 32 assists as a sophomore.

Seneca (13-5)

Always among the area’s top programs — and usually featuring some of the area’s highest scorers — Seneca should be right back in the mix among South Jersey’s top teams. Monmouth recruit Ian Gray is back after netting 51 goals and Wagner recruit Tommy Scarpello returns to lead the defense.

Kingsway (8-10)

Senior Joel Scerbo, one of South Jersey’s premier offensive weapons, enters this season with 116 career goals. Scerbo leads a deep offense that is complemented by goalie Ben Pagesy, a Wagner recruit.

Clearview (8-8)

Brendan Burns will lead the Pioneers offense a year after generating 21 goals and 18 assists. Clearview was hit hard by graduation but should remain among the area’s top teams.

Gloucester Catholic (12-5)

The Rams will be led by a huge one-two punch on offense in junior Matt Vanaman, who netted 55 goals last season (and already has 100 for his career), and junior Sean Beers who netted 57 goals last season.

Bishop Eustace (16-4)

The Crusaders return the bulk of a team that got hot late in the season and made a run to the Non-Public B state title game. Patrick Dunleavy is among eight returning starters and will carry the heaviest load on offense a year after netting 44 goals.

Preseason All-South Jersey girls’ lacrosse

Moorestown (20-3)

As usual, Moorestown will field high-level Division I talent all over the field even with the graduation of an incredible senior class. The team is led by seniors Kacey Knobloch (46 goals, 11 assists in 2017) and Robin Panzarella (50 goals, 17 assists) and versatile junior midfielder Kayla Frank, who generated 24 goals and 10 assists as a sophomore.

Clearview (11-7)

The Pioneers’ return one of the top offenses in the state and should be a serious contender in South Jersey Group 4. Camryn Pennypacker chipped in 60 goals last season. Alyssa DeAngelo netted 44, and Jillian Verrelle recorded 39. The return of another offensive weapon, Dani Paterno, who missed last season with injury, raises the expectations even higher.

Eastern (14-6)

Eastern remains a one of the state’s most athletic teams a year after winning the South Jersey Group 4 championship. Kara Heck, an elite multi-sport athlete, recorded 56 goals and 27 assists as a freshman last season. Savannah Slack should be the senior leader from the midfield after generating 34 goals and 20 assists in ‘17.

Cherokee (11-7)

Gab Bodine is an early player of the year candidate and one of the top offensive weapons in the state. She generated 82 goals as a junior and entered her senior season with 190 for her career. Gabby Krug is also back and should be among the top goalies in South Jersey.

Seneca (14-5)

Seneca returns the bulk of its production from a team that got better as the year went on and advanced to the South Jersey Group 3 championship. The team is led by Cassidy Spilis, who could take another step forward after generating 84 goals as a sophomore.

Haddonfield (18-3)

Haddonfield is fresh off a dream season in which a young squad captured the South Jersey Group 2 title and upset Rumson Fair-Haven in the Group 2 semifinals. The Bulldogs are poised for an even stronger season this year with the return of the bulk of their production, including juniors Ashley Campo, Caroline Beckett and Wayden Ay.

Lenape (15-2)

A year after advancing to the South Jersey Group 4 finals, Lenape must replace some of the most talented players in the history of its program. But the Indians still field plenty of talent, led by Lauren Figura, back after netting 48 goals and 21 assists last season.

Shawnee (7-13)

Shawnee’s record last season was deceptive as it dropped several hard-luck games to some of the area’s best teams. The Renegades graduated a strong senior class but still return a strong nucleus. Erica Barr will lead the offense after scoring 52 goals and dishing 28 assists in ‘17. Senior Jenna Mesisca broke out last season with 42 goals and should continue her development this season.

Camden Catholic (17-3)

The Irish return one of the deepest offenses in South Jersey led by Saige-Lyn Gidzinski, one of the top players in South Jersey and who generated 71 goals as a junior and entered the season with 197 for her career.

Rancocas Valley (15-7).

The Red Devils have been hit hard by graduation the last two seasons but have proven to be a resilient program. The team has been anchored by a high-powered offense in recent years, but sophomore defender Sarah Reustle is a budding star. Ashely Orendac (37 goals in ’17) and Julianna Corson (36) will lead the offense.

