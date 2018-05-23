Wednesday's South Jersey roundup: Cedar Creek's Brianna Young hits walk-off grand slam in sectional quarterfinals

Buena pictcher Natalie Ampole celebrates with teammates after they won the Buena at Audubon H.S. South Jersey Group 1 girls softball championship game on May 31, 2017. Buena shut out Audubon 3-0.

Brianna Young hit a walk-off grand slam in the seventh inning Wednesday to lead the Cedar Creek softball team to a 6-2 win against Cinnaminson in the South Group 2 quarterfinals. Young was 2 for 4 on the afternoon and drove in four runs.

Samantha McErlane struck out 11 in a complete game to lift Audubon past Woodbury, 6-1, in the South Group 1 quarterfinals. Nora Campo notched her 100th career hit in the first inning for Woodbury in the loss.

Olivia Dortu hit a double and a triple as Buena topped Pennsville, 6-2, in South Group 1 quarterfinal action. Sophomore Brigette Gilliano got her 100th career hit and became the first in school history to reach 100 hits as a sophomore.

Emily Spencer struck out 14 in a complete game as Seneca edged Delsea, 2-0, in a South Group 3 quarterfinal match-up. Kristen Szurley was 2 for 3 with an RBI in the win.

Jessica Szymanski doubled and hit a home run as seventh-seeded Delran upset second-seeded West Deptford, 4-3, in a come-from-behind win. Szymanski was 2 for 3 with an RBI while Jenna Casperite was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a home run in the South Group 2 quarterfinal contest.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Abigail Evans scored six goals to propel No. 3 Woodstown to a 14-11 win against No. 2 Holy Cross in the South Group 1 semifinals. Devon Kelty and Charlie Baldwin scored three goals apiece in the contest. Ella Champingy and Emma DiPatri rounded out the scoring with a goal each.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Andrew Bregman and Bryce Reece tallied a hat trick each to lift top-seeded Lenape to a 10-1 win against Monroe in the South Group 4 semifinals. Luke Cole had a pair of goals while Matt Ingersoll and Will Mercado chipped in a goal each.

Baseball

Jack Herman had three hits as Eastern blanked Sterling in the Camden County tournament semifinals. Herman hit a single, double and home run and has 140 career hits, which surpassed Eastern’s school record set last year by Davis Schneider.

Josh Hood hit a walk-off grand slam in the fifth inning to lead St. Augustine to a 12-1 win against visiting Egg Harbor Township. Nick Lonetto doubled twice and drove in three runs for the hosts.