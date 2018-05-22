Tuesday's S.J. roundup: Haddon Township girls' lacrosse needs four overtimes to upset Bishop Eustace

Greyson Moroney and Jamie Cutrera both scored two goals Tuesday to lift No. 4 seed Haddon Township girls’ lacrosse over top-seeded Bishop Eustace, 7-6, in four overtimes, in the South Group 1 semifinals. Shannon Walsh, Amanda Groeling, and Calista Burke contributed a goal apiece for the Hawks, who will play the winner of Woodstown and Holy Cross in Friday’s championship game.

Ashley Devlin recorded five goals as Ocean City defeated Seneca, 19-11, in the South Group 3 semifinals. Ali Hendricks and Emily DiMarino each added four goals for the Red Raiders. Ocean City will take on Moorestown on Friday.

In the other semifinal, Moorestown took down Mainland, 19-0, thanks to balanced effort of 14 scorers.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Gavyn Wilson collected six goals and three assists to lead Shawnee past Mainland, 16-9, in the South Group 3 semifinals. Dan Falzone saved 14 shots for the Renegades. Shawnee will play the winner of Moorestown and Hightstown on Friday.

Baseball

Matthew Rivera went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs, and three RBIs as Holy Spirit topped Oakcrest, 9-2. Jake DiNatale allowed three hits in five scoreless innings for the win.

Giacamo Antonicello and Mike Sharkey each doubled and knocked in a run as Wildwood Catholic beat Bridgeton, 7-0.