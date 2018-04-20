Friday's S.J. roundup: Alexa Sherr blasts two home runs in Collingswood's win

Alexa Sherr went 2 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs Friday to lead the Collingswood softball team past Haddon Township, 13-7. Sherr also pitched a complete game allowing three earned runs.
***
Annabella Pisapia fanned 11 batters in a complete game shutout as Bordentown defeated Maple Shade, 4-0. Mackenzie Drummond, Annabella Marino, and Alyssa Korch all doubled for the Scotties.
***
Kayla Posten posted four hits and two RBIs as Cherry Hill West rolled to a 13-4 victory over Winslow Township. Meredith Brickner contributed two hits and two RBIs. Rachel Kubrak struck out 11 to earn the win.
***
Selena Aponte went the distance allowing three earned runs and helped herself with two doubles and three RBIs in Rancocas Valley’s 15-8 triumph over Cinnaminson. The Red Devils iced the game with a 10-spot in the home sixth.
***
Ashlynne Scardino tossed a complete game striking out nine to lift Hammonton over Cumberland, 4-2. Mikaila Rodriguez tripled and drove in a run for the while Emily Komis added two hits and an RBI for the Blue Devils.
***
Madison Rios tripled, homered, and knocked four runs as Doane Academy edged Rutgers Prep, 9-8. Amelia Sternchos contributed a double and a triple for the Spartans.
Baseball
Nick Atohi’s RBI double fueled a three-run third inning as Mainland beat Middle Township, 3-2. Matt Lawler struck out seven over six innings for the Mustangs.
***
Sal Carracino two earned runs in a complete game as Gloucester sneaked past Pennsville, 3-2. Frank King went 2 for 3 and Joe Repici posted an RBI for the Lions.
***
Sean Cocuzza went 5 2/3 innings allowing two hits while punching out eight in Hammonton’s 5-1 victory over Cumberland. Luke Attanasi led the offense with two hits and two RBIs.
***
Chris Baker smacked a two-run homer as part of a four-run fourth inning as Moorestown cruised to a 9-3 win over Burlington Township. Tim Server added two doubles for the Quakers.
***
Dylan Wakeley went 6 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run as West Deptford topped Gateway, 5-2. Mike Gismondi had a double and an RBI for the Eagles.
***
Jason Ferriero stroked a two-run triple to help Absegami beat Lower Cape May, 10-5. Kevin Snyder, Ray Lewis and Billy Wheatley each had two hits each for the Braves.
