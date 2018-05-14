Monday's South Jersey roundup: Cinnaminson opens girls' lacrosse playoffs with win over Robbinsville

Lenape’s Lauren Figura (left) gets checked by Cherokee’s Olivia Singer near the Chiefs net during the first half of a girls’ lacrosse game on April 29 at Cherokee. Lenape went on to win, 18-8.

Coming Tuesday …

The girls’ lacrosse playoffs continue with more first-round action.

On Monday …

Caroline Bailey led the Cinnaminson girls’ lacrosse team with five goals Monday in a 14-10 win against Robbinsville in the opening round of Central Group 2 play. Grace Frasso added four goals and Molly Barkley scored three more in the win. Rachael Sepcic and Megan Testa posted three goals apiece in the loss.

Ally Cowan’s five-goal performance led the way for Lenape in a 17-3 rout against Millville in the first round of South Group 4 play. Lauren Figura found the back of the net four times while Tara Donoghue and Lauren Dickson scored twice each.

Deanna Balsama scored a hat trick to lead Washington Township to a 15-5 win against Atlantic City in South Group 4 action. The Minutemaids got at least one goal from nine other players in the victory.

Softball

Ashley Thurston and Jenna Patterson had strong offensive performances to lead host Clearview to a 6-5 win in nine innings. Thurston finished the afternoon 4 for 5 with two doubles while Patterson hit a double, a home run and drove in two runs.

Izzy Kelly struck out 15 in a complete game as Bishop Eustace blanked visiting Timber Creek, 8-0. Camryn Rachuba was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for the Crusaders.

Kaylin Power had three hits and scored two runs to help Delsea past Woodstown, 6-1, on the road. Bailey Pennino was 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the contest.

Baseball

Jason O’Neill and Brody Colbertto both doubled to lift Williamstown to a 9-8 win against GCIT in nine innings. Anthony Citrino was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Sean Erasmus also drove in a pair of runs for the Braves. Jason Turner drove in four runs on two hits for the Cheetahs while Colin Dutton had three hits in the loss.

Tyler Cannon and Nick Nocella each had two doubles on two hits to lift Gloucester Catholic to a 9-1 victory against Deptford on the road in Tri-County Conference action. Nocella also drove in three runs while Evan Giordano, Jason Bobiak and Michael Racobaldo doubled in the win.

Brandon Drapeau hit a home run and Clearview scored five runs in the seventh inning but fell to host Cumberland, 8-6, in Tri-County Conference action. Robert Cossaboon earned the win on the mound for the Colts.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Eric Turkheimer scored six times and Dan Myers added five goals as Rancocas Valley topped Cinnaminson, 16-11, at home in Burlington County League action. Alex Everard tallied four goals and Colin MacFarland added one more to round out the scoring. Cole Wojtkowski had a hat trick to pace Cinnaminson.