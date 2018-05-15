Tuesday's S.J. roundup: Shawnee softball storms back to beat Lenape in playoff opener

Coming Wednesday …

The weather looks concerning for the rest of the week, however, the first round of playoffs for boys’ lacrosse continues. Girls’ lacrosse has one playoff game on the schedule, a Group 1 matchup between Moorestown Friends and Haddon Township.

On Tuesday …

Shawnee softball plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday to come from behind to upend Lenape, 4-3, in the South Group 4 first round. Julia Cooker delivered a two-run single to tie and Sam Volpe’s sac fly sealed the win. Madison McGehrin added a solo homer for the Renegades. Shawnee will play the winner of Vineland and Atlantic Tech on May 21.

Chase Swank allowed no earned runs while striking out 14 during a complete game in GCIT’s 3-1 victory over Westampton Tech. Madison Nelson doubled and drove in two runs for the Cheetahs.

Grace Eagleson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and also earned the win with six strikeouts as Doane Academy beat Montclair Kimberley, 7-3. Diana Fine delivered a 3-for-4 day with three runs and three RBIs for the Spartans.

Nikki Emper had four hits, including a double, in Oakcrest’s 16-6 victory over Ocean City. Monya Fuller drove in three runs on three hits and Gab Costantini contributed a homer for the Falcons.

Baseball

Will Gambino pitched a four-hit complete game shutout while striking out seven to lead the Paul VI over fifth-ranked Shawnee, 3-0. Gambino helped his own cause with a solo homer, and a got a double from freshman Ryan Rumsey.

AJ Pena finished 2-for-3 with an RBI as Lenape edged Cherokee, 5-4. Bryan Feldman struck out seven in three innings of relief to earn the win.

Frank Doeling punched out 15 batters in six scoreless innings to lift Riverside over Maple Shade, 3-0. Eddie Salkowski added a first-inning RBI double and picked up the save for the Rams.

Evan Giordano went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs as Gloucester Catholic downed Schalick, 8-6. Nick Nocella added a home run for the Rams.

Cam Clauser, Sam Irvin, and Aaron Osborne all recorded triples as Northern Burlington topped St. Joseph, 7-1. Ryan Wainwright contributed two RBIs for the Greyhounds.

Chase Perry hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the seventh to score Nick Atohi, who led off the inning with a single, in Mainland’s 3-2 triumph over Middle Township. Logan Perry knocked in the tying run earlier in the inning with a sacrifice fly of his own.

Ryan Eshelman finished 4-for-5 with two doubles as Sterling handled West Deptford, 7-2. Paul Ganiel and Kyle Smith, who earned the win, both homered for the Silver Knights.

Tyler Carmolingo went five scoreless innings while fanning six as St. Augustine defeated Atlantic County Tech, 6-0. Kevin Foreman paced the offense with a 3-for-4 performance and two RBIs.

James Doggett delivered two hits and four RBIs as Medford Tech cruised past Willingboro, 16-4. Nolan Mason and Steve McCann-Goodnow each knocked in two runs for the Jaguars.

Ian Petrutz tripled and drove in two runs as Clearview handled GCIT, 11-1. Alex Soriano went six innings without allowing an earned run for the win.

Jeff Undercuffler went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in Holy Cross’ 9-4 triumph over Cinnaminson. Zac Taylor also had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Lancers.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Gabe Bonner scored a game-high four goals as top-seeded Lenape took down Egg Harbor Township, 16-2, in the South Group 2 first round. Hunter Lippencott added three goals for the Indians. Lenape will play the winner of Kingsway and Eastern on Saturday.