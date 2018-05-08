sports

High School Sports

Tuesday's S.J. roundup: Nate Liedtka lifts Shawnee with walk-off homer

Camera icon TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Lenape’s Jake Topolski (27) fails to field the ball as Eastern’s Jack Herman (6) slides back into second base during the sixth inning of a game earlier this season.
Nate Liedtka hit a walk-off two-run homer in the seventh inning Tuesday to give the Shawnee baseball team a 3-2 victory over Cherry Hill West. Connor Coolahan struck out the side in the top of the inning to earn the win. Starter Brandon Epstein struck out six over four innings.

***

Matt Karpousis went 2 for 3 with five RBIs as Eastern took down Lenape, 13-3. Jack Herman added two hits, three runs, and an RBI. Jesse Barbera picked up the win in five innings of work.

***

Sean Colbert doubled and knocked in two runs to help his own cause as Audubon defeated Gateway, 7-0. Ryan Coyle had two RBIs on two hits for the Green Wave.

***

Andrew Menichelli doubled twice and homered to lead Northern Burlington past Robbinsville, 8-3. Lorenzo Repack added three hits including a home run for the Greyhounds.

***

Zach Southerland surrendered one run in 6 2/3 innings to lift Rancocas Valley past Burlington Township, 6-1. Will Vergantino and Tim Irons each recorded a triple and drove in a run for the Red Devils.

***

Kris Giangreco picked up the win 3 1/3 scoreless innings as Delran blanked Bordentown, 1-0. Tyler Leroy plated the lone run for the Bears.

***

Brendan Karamanoogian stroked a pair of doubles in Holy Cross’ 6-4 triumph over Moorestown. Adam Farrell fanned six in a complete game for the win.

***

Mike Gismondi collected three hits and three RBIs as West Deptford handled Haddon Heights, 8-2.

***

John Kenney surrendered two hits while striking out nine during a complete game as Maple Shade topped Cinnaminson, 5-2. Evan Horvath and Ethan Crawford each collected two hits to lead the offense.

Softball

Highland scored two runs in the visiting seventh to defeat Deptford, 4-3. Nerina Tramp homered while Abby Connor and Angelina Picozzi had doubles for the Tartans.

***

Bailey Enoch threw five one-hit innings while fanning 10 batters as Burlington Township beat Delran, 5-0. Mackenzie Fitzpatrick recorded a double, homer, and two RBIs for the Falcons.

***

Elizabeth Hudock doubled, scored three runs, and knocked in two as Salem edged Woodstown, 6-5. Tennille Crawford drove in a pair of runs for the Rams.

***

Zoe Frisko delivered a 3-for-4 performance with a double, homer, and five RBIs in Vineland’s 10-3 victory over Cumberland. Nicole Ortega went the distance while striking out six for the win.

***

Leah Benichou collected four hits, including a double, and two RBIs as Wildwood handled Pleasantville, 17-7. Michelle Lugo went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for the Warriors.

***

Madison Burnite posted a 4-for-5 performance with a double, triple, and two RBIs as Gloucester Catholic defeated Pennsville, 14-5. Sara Hussey drove in four runs on three singles for the Rams.

Boys’ Track

Cherokee captured the Olympic Conference American Division for the first time since 2011 with a 104-35 victory over Cherry Hill East. The Chiefs also clinched their first undefeated season for the first time since 2008.

Published: