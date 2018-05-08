Tuesday's S.J. roundup: Nate Liedtka lifts Shawnee with walk-off homer

Lenape’s Jake Topolski (27) fails to field the ball as Eastern’s Jack Herman (6) slides back into second base during the sixth inning of a game earlier this season.

Nate Liedtka hit a walk-off two-run homer in the seventh inning Tuesday to give the Shawnee baseball team a 3-2 victory over Cherry Hill West. Connor Coolahan struck out the side in the top of the inning to earn the win. Starter Brandon Epstein struck out six over four innings.

Liedtka’s walk off homer! Next game at Bishop Eustace tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QOEk0Lz2e6 — Shawnee HS Athletics (@SHSRenegades) May 8, 2018

***

Matt Karpousis went 2 for 3 with five RBIs as Eastern took down Lenape, 13-3. Jack Herman added two hits, three runs, and an RBI. Jesse Barbera picked up the win in five innings of work.

***

Sean Colbert doubled and knocked in two runs to help his own cause as Audubon defeated Gateway, 7-0. Ryan Coyle had two RBIs on two hits for the Green Wave.

***

Andrew Menichelli doubled twice and homered to lead Northern Burlington past Robbinsville, 8-3. Lorenzo Repack added three hits including a home run for the Greyhounds.

***

Zach Southerland surrendered one run in 6 2/3 innings to lift Rancocas Valley past Burlington Township, 6-1. Will Vergantino and Tim Irons each recorded a triple and drove in a run for the Red Devils.

***

Kris Giangreco picked up the win 3 1/3 scoreless innings as Delran blanked Bordentown, 1-0. Tyler Leroy plated the lone run for the Bears.

***

Brendan Karamanoogian stroked a pair of doubles in Holy Cross’ 6-4 triumph over Moorestown. Adam Farrell fanned six in a complete game for the win.

***

Mike Gismondi collected three hits and three RBIs as West Deptford handled Haddon Heights, 8-2.

***

John Kenney surrendered two hits while striking out nine during a complete game as Maple Shade topped Cinnaminson, 5-2. Evan Horvath and Ethan Crawford each collected two hits to lead the offense.

Softball

Highland scored two runs in the visiting seventh to defeat Deptford, 4-3. Nerina Tramp homered while Abby Connor and Angelina Picozzi had doubles for the Tartans.

***

Bailey Enoch threw five one-hit innings while fanning 10 batters as Burlington Township beat Delran, 5-0. Mackenzie Fitzpatrick recorded a double, homer, and two RBIs for the Falcons.

***

Elizabeth Hudock doubled, scored three runs, and knocked in two as Salem edged Woodstown, 6-5. Tennille Crawford drove in a pair of runs for the Rams.

***

Zoe Frisko delivered a 3-for-4 performance with a double, homer, and five RBIs in Vineland’s 10-3 victory over Cumberland. Nicole Ortega went the distance while striking out six for the win.

***

Leah Benichou collected four hits, including a double, and two RBIs as Wildwood handled Pleasantville, 17-7. Michelle Lugo went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for the Warriors.

***

Madison Burnite posted a 4-for-5 performance with a double, triple, and two RBIs as Gloucester Catholic defeated Pennsville, 14-5. Sara Hussey drove in four runs on three singles for the Rams.

Boys’ Track

Cherokee captured the Olympic Conference American Division for the first time since 2011 with a 104-35 victory over Cherry Hill East. The Chiefs also clinched their first undefeated season for the first time since 2008.