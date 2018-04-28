Saturday's S.J. roundup: Seneca baseball wins Russ Spicer Classic in walk-off fashion

Seneca CF Nick Decker, who has signed with the University of Maryland, is a a candidate for Major League Baseball’s draft.

Ryan Graham hit a bases-clearing walk-off triple Saturday to lift the Seneca baseball over Haddondfield, 8-5, to win the Russ Spicer Classic. Kevin Gsell contributed a 3-for-4 performance with three RBIs for the Golden Eagles.

Seneca got past Triton in the semifinal round, 12-0, thanks to 12 strikeouts in a five-inning one-hitter from Nick Decker. Gsell slammed two home runs, doubled, drove in five, and scored three runs.

Haddonfield got to the final with a 12-0 victory over GCIT behind Jacob Small’s five-inning five-hitter. Stephen DiTomaso doubled and tripled for the Bulldogs.

In the consolation game, Matt Woods delivered a grand slam to give Triton an 11-3 victory over GCIT. Mike Shannon recorded two hits and four RBIs for the Mustangs.

***

Dylan Stezzi homered and drove in three runs as Eastern topped Timber Creek, 11-1, to win the Bill Campbell Classic. Jack Herman doubled and had three RBIs in support of Nick Zellner.

Eastern reached the final with a 12-3 win over Cinnaminson courtesy of Herman’s 3-for-3 day that included a grand slam. Jesse Barbera doubled and tripled with two RBIs for the Vikings.

***

Andrew Slade allowed one hit over four innings to lead Buena past Bridgeton 13-0 in the Coaches vs. Cancer tournament.

***

Jared Weaver tripled and knocked in three runs as Timber Creek defeated St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 9-7. Anthony DiMartino also tripled and scored three times for the Chargers.

***

Nick Lonetto delivered a key two-run single in the home sixth to lead St. Augustine over Old Bridge, 7-4. Cole Vanderslice chipped in two hits and an RBI for the Hermits.

Softball

Liz Hartshorne and Sam Volpe both finished 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI as Shawnee defeated Sterling, 5-3.

***

Brigid Ward collected three hits, including a triple, as Williamstown beat Moorestown, 8-5.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Lauren Figura scored seven goals as Lenape sneaked past Camden Catholic, 13-12. Tara Donoghue and Maddie Levithan chipped in two goals apiece for the Indians.

***

McKenzie Blake posted a game-high seven goals in Haddonfield’s 23-12 triumph over Cherokee. Caroline Beckett contributed five goals for the Bulldogs.

***

Caroline Perry notched four goals as West Deptford edged Haddon Township, 9-7. Avery Corino added two goals for the Eagles.

Boys Lacrosse

Andrew Bregman scored two goals as Lenape held off Princeton Day, 6-5.