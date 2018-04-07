Saturday's South Jersey roundup: Emily MacGibeny's five hits lifts Paul VI softball over Sterling

Emily MacGibeny doubled and tripled Saturday en route to a 5-for-5 performance as the Paul VI softball team held off Sterling, 10-5. Dallas Urban went 3 for 4 with a double for the Eagles. Madi Whalen hit two home runs, and Alicia Gotts homered to highlight the Silver Knights’ offense.
***
Danielle Campbell posted two hits and two RBIs to lead Triton past Timber Creek, 8-4. Nikita Acker added two hits and an RBI for the Mustangs, who separated themselves with a seven-run second inning.
Baseball
Chris Brown scattered four hits in six innings while punching out five to carry Haddonfield over West Deptford, 3-0. Bauer Fichter and John Cristino each recorded an RBI. Alex Kadar scored two runs for the Bulldogs.
***
Garrett Dipalantino had two hits and drove in four runs as Middle Township defeated Clayton, 13-0. Jake Cooper added a double and two RBI for the Panthers, while Rob Ferguson pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball.
***
John Woolston and Jarrod Marshall had three RBI apiece as Florence upended Burlington City, 15-6. Shane Fajgier and Nick Morgan each contributed with three hits apiece for the Flashes.
***
Jack Winett drove in two runs to lead Eastern’s offense in a 9-5 victory over Highland Park.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Charlie Baldwin and Abigail Evans each recorded three goals as Woodstown edged Williamstown, 11-9. Morgan Harris had 11 saves in net for the Wolverines.
***
Seneca had nine scorers to beat Cherry Hill East, 14-1. Cassidy Spilis and Emily Ingram paced the Golden Eagles with three goals apiece.
