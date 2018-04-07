Saturday's South Jersey roundup: Emily MacGibeny's five hits lifts Paul VI softball over Sterling

Paul VI’s Dallas Urban (left), shown here with her sister, Breck, starred for her team on Saturday.

Emily MacGibeny doubled and tripled Saturday en route to a 5-for-5 performance as the Paul VI softball team held off Sterling, 10-5. Dallas Urban went 3 for 4 with a double for the Eagles. Madi Whalen hit two home runs, and Alicia Gotts homered to highlight the Silver Knights’ offense.

***

Danielle Campbell posted two hits and two RBIs to lead Triton past Timber Creek, 8-4. Nikita Acker added two hits and an RBI for the Mustangs, who separated themselves with a seven-run second inning.

Baseball

Chris Brown scattered four hits in six innings while punching out five to carry Haddonfield over West Deptford, 3-0. Bauer Fichter and John Cristino each recorded an RBI. Alex Kadar scored two runs for the Bulldogs.

***

Garrett Dipalantino had two hits and drove in four runs as Middle Township defeated Clayton, 13-0. Jake Cooper added a double and two RBI for the Panthers, while Rob Ferguson pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball.

***

John Woolston and Jarrod Marshall had three RBI apiece as Florence upended Burlington City, 15-6. Shane Fajgier and Nick Morgan each contributed with three hits apiece for the Flashes.

***

Jack Winett drove in two runs to lead Eastern’s offense in a 9-5 victory over Highland Park.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Charlie Baldwin and Abigail Evans each recorded three goals as Woodstown edged Williamstown, 11-9. Morgan Harris had 11 saves in net for the Wolverines.

***

Seneca had nine scorers to beat Cherry Hill East, 14-1. Cassidy Spilis and Emily Ingram paced the Golden Eagles with three goals apiece.

