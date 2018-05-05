Saturday's S.J. roundup: Bishop Eustace's Izzy Kelly dominates again

Bishop Eustace pitcher Izzy Kelly (7) throws a pitch during a game against Timber Creek at Timber Creek Regional High School in Erial, N.J., on Friday, April 20, 2018. Bishop Eustace won 4-1. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer

Izzy Kelly picked up her 500th career strikeout, and 200th on the year, as the Bishop Eustace softball team won two of its three games on Saturday in the Fred Powell Softball Tournament.

The Crusaders edged Egg Harbor Township, 2-0, in eight innings, behind Kelly’s complete-game, two-hit, 15-strikeout performance. Lauren Pun and Camryn Rachuba each plated a run apiece in the eighth inning.

Kelly then went the distance, allowing one hit and fanning 12 in a 7-1 triumph over Cherry Hill West. Carli Davy went 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs.

In its final game, Bishop Eustace fell to Mainland, 3-2. Kelly got the loss, allowing two earned in another complete game. She struck out 16 batters.

Kelly upped her strikeout total to 218 over 104 innings with a 0.67 ERA.

***

Mainland swept its tripleheader in the Fred Powell Tournament.

Mainland beat Williamstown, 18-2, behind Mackenzie Brennan’s home run. Bailey Arena got the win in five innings.

In the Mustangs’ win over Bishop Eustace, Faith Hegh led the offense with two hits.

Mainland then finished off Cumberland, 13-2.

***

Mahogany Wheeler allowed five hits and one run in a complete game as Millville beat Delsea, 2-1, in the Hammonton Tournament final. Rian Eigenmann contributed two hits, including a triple for the Thunderbolts.

***

Gianna DeMarco delivered a walk-off single in the seventh to lift Delsea over Kingsway, 2-1.

***

Kayla Posten went 2 for 4 with a double and 3 RBIs as Cherry Hill West topped Moorestown, 6-2.

Baseball

Will Gambino finished 2 for 3 with a double, home run, and four RBIs as Paul VI took down Winslow Township, 14-4. Frank Mazzucca added a double and three RBIs for the Eagles.

***

Frank Doelling fanned 15 and allowed no earned runs as Riverside downed Maple Shade, 8-1. Anthony Perez went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Rams.

***

Lillo Paxia and Matt Matrogiovanni both knocked in three runs in Gloucester Catholic’s 14-4 victory over Pennsville. Luke Lesch helped himself to a win with with three hits and two RBIs.

***

Luis Vargas homered and drove in six runs to lead Millville over Bridgeton, 12-2. Logan Musey got the win and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.