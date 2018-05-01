Monday's South Jersey roundup: Heck's hat trick leads Lenape girls' lacrosse over Cherokee

Cherokee’s Tori Hampton, right, 7, runs with the ball against Eastern defenders, Savannah Slack, 33, and Madison Cowdin , 9, during the first half of an 11-10 loss to Lenape Monday.

Kara Heck recorded a hat trick Monday as the Lenape girls’ lacrosse team edged Olympic Conference rival Cherokee, 11-10, on the road. Jessica Kinser, Dani Mlkvy and Savannah Slack each scored a pair of goals in the win. Gab Bodine led all scorers with five goals for the Chiefs, who were outscored in the second half 6-3.

Caroline Beckett tallied four goals in Haddonfield’s 16-3 win against visiting Collingswood. Beckett’s third goal of the afternoon was her 100th career goal.

Abigail Evans’ four-goal performance led Woodstown to a 15-5 win against host Gloucester Catholic. Emma DiPatri finished with a hat trick while both Ella Champingy and Daisy Baldwin scored twice. Bella Steidle tallied four of Gloucester Catholic’s five goals.

Hailey Russo finished with five goals as Clearview topped Lenape, 16-8, on the road. Dani Paterno and Alyssa DeAngelo combined for six goals for the visitors. Lauren Figura led the Indians with four goals.

Softball

Jenna Gardner hit a home run and Jessica Cook got the win on the mound as Cumberland edged Clearview, 8-7, at home in Tri-County Conference action.

Shawnee used a three-run first inning to take the lead and did not look back as the Renegades beat rival Lenape, 6-1, on the road. Madison McGehrin homered and pitcher Kayla Pagano earned the win.

Baseball

Noah Putney hit a three-run home run to lift Glassboro past Middle Township, 14-7, on the road. Putney added two singles in the win while Aidan Warlow had three hits for Glassboro.

Brian McMonagle struck out 11 as Moorestown blanked Cinnaminson, 8-0, in the BCSL tournament. Kevin McCarthy doubled and Chris Baker tripled in the Quakers’ win.

Steve Ott was 2 for 4 with two RBIs as Seneca edged Camden Catholic, 5-0, on the road.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Lenape got multi-goal games from four players as the Indians rolled past Eastern, 14-2, at home in Olympic Conference action. Dom Albanese, Andrew Bregman, Mason Bregman and Bryce Reece tallied three goals apiece in the victory.

Volleyball

Clearview topped Camden Academy Charter in two sets, 25-7, 25-8. Minh Christensen led the Pioneers with 13 kills while Jack McEvoy had 20 digs and Ethan Miller dished out 22 assists.