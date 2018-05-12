Saturday's S.J. roundup: Jack Herman leads Eastern in Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic

Coming Monday ….

Clouds are expected on Monday, but the lacrosse playoffs are set to get underway, and the boys’ tennis quarterfinals are on the schedule. Keep your fingers crossed for no rain.

On Saturday …

Jack Herman tripled, knocked in a run, and got credit for the save to lift the Eastern baseball team over Haddonfield, 3-1, in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic. Herman entered a bases loaded no-out jam in the fifth and exited the inning unscathed. He pitched two more scorless inning.

In another Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic game, Brandon Castellini homered as Holy Spirit topped Shawnee, 3-1. Vincent Letizia and Matthew Rivera borh doubled in support of Alec Sachais.

***

Gerard Sweeney had a double and his 100th career RBI as Shipley defeated Moorestown Friends, 11-0, in the Friends Schools League semifinals. Ian Humes earned the win, allowing one hit in four innings. Evan Johnson added two doubles for the Gators.

In the other semifinal, Ben Kollender finished 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead Friends’ Central past Westtown, 15-3. Justin Rubin collected three hits and three RBIs for the Phoenix.

Shipley will host Friends’ Central in the title game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

***

Zach Wyatt and Sean Dougherty each had three hits as Middle Township defeated Overbrook, 10-0. Rob Ferguson struck out nine for his second win of the year.