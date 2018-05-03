Connor MacNeil, John Cristino hit 3-run homers in Haddonfield win

Conflicts between coaches, school administrators not so rare

Conflicts between coaches, school administrators not so rare May 1

Lefthanded catcher Dylan Stezzi is all right for Eastern

Lefthanded catcher Dylan Stezzi is all right for Eastern May 2

Anastasia has written sports in the Philadelphia area since 1980, serving as a Philadelphia Eagles beat writer as well as a sports columnist and sports editor at the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, N.J. before joining The Inquirer.

Phil Anastasia is an award-winning sports columnist for The Inquirer. His work has been cited by the Associated Press Sports Editors and the New Jersey Press Association, and his 2011 column on the tragedy at Mainland Regional High School won first place in the New Jersey Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

One three-run homer and one bat flip usually is more than enough for one inning.

Or one game.

Haddonfield doubled down on displays of power hitting and flamboyant celebration Thursday in the fifth inning of a 15-5 victory over Haddon Heights in a Colonial Conference clash of old and fierce rivals.

“No disrespect intended,” said Haddonfield senior catcher John Cristino, who cracked the second of his team’s three-run blasts in a nine-run fifth inning.

Cristino said his emotions took over when he sent his bat flying into the air after connecting with a first-pitch fastball and launching a no-doubt blast over the left-field fence.

John Cristino with @HMHSathletics second three-run HR and second bat flip in B5 as Bulldawgs take 13-5 lead over @HHGarnets pic.twitter.com/EZvCbcCRuK — Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) May 3, 2018

Senior rightfielder Connor MacNeil hit a three-run homer earlier in the inning. He also tossed his bat in the air in celebration.

“I’m sure I’m going to hear about it tomorrow,” MacNeil said of possible reprimand from Haddonfield’s veteran coach, Bob Bickel.

Bickel said he disapproved of his players’ showmanship — and wasn’t that crazy about the home runs, anyway.

“I actually don’t like when we hit home runs because they ended up trying to hit more,” Bickel said. “I want them to concentrate on hitting line drives up the middle.”

Cristino, a Rhode Island recruit who has drawn interest from scouts in advance of next month’s major-league draft, was 2-for-2 with two walks in the six-inning victory for Haddonfield (10-3, 8-2 in Colonial Conference games), the No. 17 team in the Inquirer Top 25.

Senior first baseman Sam Heine rapped a two-run single and senior third baseman Bauer Fichter added a two-run double for the Bulldawgs, who have won eight of nine. Senior righthander Jacob Small pitched a complete game for the victory.

Bauer Fichter with two-run double as @HMHSathletics takes 7-5 lead over @HHGarnets in B5 pic.twitter.com/lfF1lA3lk5 — Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) May 3, 2018

Haddonfield has scored 43 runs in its last three games, all mercy-rule-shortened victories.

“We’re hitting, 1-through-9, through the lineup,” MacNeil said.

Sophomore Ian Brennan drove in two runs for Haddon Heights (8-5, 6-4).

“They’re a solid team, top to bottom,” Haddon Heights coach Eric Newell said of Haddonfield. “They’ve got some big, strong kids.

“I’m proud of our guys. We’re smaller but we’re scrappy. I never have to worry about our guys backing down.”

On a warm, windy afternoon at Radnor Avenue Field, Haddon Heights took a 4-1 lead in the fourth as Brennan, Kyle Barner and Vincenzo Macolino drove in runs.

Haddonfield jumped in front with a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth with Heine’s two-run single highlighting the rally.

Haddonfield broke the game open in the fifth. MacNeil drove an 0-2 pitch high down the left-field line for the Bulldawgs’ first three-run homer.

“I knew it was out,” MacNeil said. “I was just trying to get a good swing on it.”

Four batters later, Cristino came to the plate with runners on first and second. He jumped on the first pitch for his first home run of the season.

“I’ve been hitting some line drives, had a couple off the fence,” Cristino said. “It was a fastball, right down the middle. I got as good pitch to hit and I got it.”

John Cristino was 2-for-2 with 2 walks and 3-run HR in @HMHSathletics 15-5 win over @HHGarnets pic.twitter.com/BngOhAaVdB — Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) May 3, 2018

Cristino flipped his bat high in the air. He said he was excited and trying to celebrate, not show up the Garnets.

“Emotions are high in a rivalry game,” Cristino said. “When I hit it, the emotions took over and the bat flip happened. It’s part of my game, playing with emotion.

“There’s no disrespect involved. I definitely didn’t mean it that way.”

Haddon Heights 010 310 – 5 6 3

Haddonfield 001 491 – 15 11 3

WP: Jacob Small. LP: Ian Brennan.

2B: HH-Andrew Gibson. H-Bauder Fichter, Dylan Heine.

HR: H-Connor MacNeil, John Cristino.