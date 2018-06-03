Gloucester, Wildwood Catholic fall in softball state finals

Cameron Kee leads Haddon Heights track team in pursuit of state title May 31

Anastasia has written sports in the Philadelphia area since 1980, serving as a Philadelphia Eagles beat writer as well as a sports columnist and sports editor at the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, N.J. before joining The Inquirer.

Phil Anastasia is an award-winning sports columnist for The Inquirer. His work has been cited by the Associated Press Sports Editors and the New Jersey Press Association, and his 2011 column on the tragedy at Mainland Regional High School won first place in the New Jersey Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Gloucester’s bid for a fifth state title in softball fell short on Sunday.

Junior Maddie Hummel delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning as Roselle Park edged Gloucester, 4-3, in the Group 1 state championship game at Kean University.

Vanessa Pino pitched a complete game for Gloucester (23-4), which won state titles in 2000, 2001, 2005 and 2009. The Lions also reached the state final in 1989, 1990 and 2003.

Rightfielder Ashlee Fleckenstein had two hits and an RBI and also threw out a runner at the plate for Gloucester. Jordan Howey had three hits, including an RBI double, for the Lions, while Tiara Veney contributed an RBI single.

Roselle Park (27-2) advanced to the softball Tournament of Champions, which begins Tuesday.

For the second year in a row, Wildwood Catholic lost to Lodi Immaculate in the Non-Public B state final.

Anna Mae Peterson and Emily Cimino had Wildwood Catholic’s two hits in a 3-0 setback, also at Kean University.

Cimino pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts for Wildwood Catholic (21-7).

Lodi Immaculate (19-7) won the Non-Public B state title for the sixth year in a row.