South Jersey baseball state championships at a glance

Rancocas Valley javelin star Nick Mirabelli is ready for Saturday's Meet of Champions

Saturday at Veterans Park in Hamilton Township

Non-Public B

Gloucester Catholic (19-8) vs. DePaul Catholic (15-13), 4 p.m.

Gloucester Catholic’s road to final: Beat Mater Dei, 14-0; St. Rose, 12-1; and Immaculata, 5-1.

Gloucester Catholic players to watch: Shortstop Evan Giordano (.538, 49 hits, 14 doubles, 12 home runs); outfielder Lillo Paxia (.641, 32 RBIs, 20 walks); outfielder Jason Bobiak (.355, 29 runs); infielder Tyler Cannon (.425, 26 RBIs); first baseman Luke Lesch (.387, 30 RBIs); outfielder Jake McNellis (.419, six stolen bases).

DePaul Catholic’s road to the final: Beat Morris Catholic, 10-0; Hudson Catholic, 6-4; and Gill St. Bernard’s, 8-4.

DePaul Catholic players to watch: Pitchers Kyle Lesler and Steve Orlando combined for the victory over GSB and should be available to throw Saturday.

Fast fact: Gloucester Catholic has won 18 state titles, more than twice as many as any other New Jersey team.

Pick: Gloucester Catholic, 7-3.

Non-Public A

St. Augustine (25-4) vs. Delbarton (22-8), 7 p.m.

St. Augustine’s road to the final: Beat Paul VI, 3-2; Bishop Eustace, 12-11; and Notre Dame, 6-1.

St. Augustine players to watch: Third baseman/pitcher Jack Billings (.440 with five doubles; 4-0 with 1.73 ERA with 50 Ks in 24 1/3 innings); shortstop Josh Hood (.419, eight doubles, 14 home runs); catcher Nick Lonetto (.348, 11 doubles), pitcher Cole Vanderslice (5-0, 3.00 ERA, 35 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings); outfielder Kevin Eaise (.356, 10 doubles).

Delbarton’s road to the final: Beat Pope John, 1-0; Don Bosco Prep, 2-0; and Seton Hall Prep, 8-0.

Delbarton players to watch: Shortstop Anthony Volpe (.509); pitcher Jack Leiter (6-2, coming off no-hitter with six strikeouts in win over Don Bosco).

Fast fact: St. Augustine won the state title in 2011.

Pick: St. Augustine, 3-2.