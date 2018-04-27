Friday's S.J. roundup: Jon Wood's three-hit performance leads Williamstown baseball over Clearview

Izzy Kelly does it all in Bishop Eustace’s win over Cherokee.

Jon Wood finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs Friday as the Williamstown baseball team held off Clearview, 6-5. Mark Cirucci picked up the win allowing an earned run om two hits over five innings. Anthony Citrino contributed three hits, including a double, and scored two runs.

***

Dillon Drew went 2 for 4 with a home run, three runs scored, and five RBIs to lead Bordentown past Doane Academy, 13-3. Sean O’Leary added two hits and three RBIs for the Scotties.

***

Will Mesa doubled and homered for fur RBIs as Northern Burlington defeated Burlington Township, 7-1. Joe Olshefski added a double and two RBIs in support of Joe Horton.

***

Jimmy Whitley posted two hits and drove in three runs in Pitman’s 15-4 triumph pver Camden Academy Charter. Montana Milward helped himself to win win with a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI and three runs scored.

Softball

Lindsey Cramer tossed a three-hit complete game shutout with zero walks and six strikeouts to lift Delran over Maple Shade, 7-0. Jessica Szymanski led the offense with two hits, including a double, a walk, and two RBIs. Haley Prem also doubled and scored twice.

***

Izzy Kelly homered and earned the win as Bishop Eustace beat Cherokee, 5-4.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Kara Heck and Jessica Kinser scored four goals apiece as Eastern edged Clearview, 13-12, in overtime. Dani Mlkvy and Savannah Slack added two goals for the Vikings.

***

Rachael Cardone and Molly Monaghan each scored two goals in Bishop Eustace’s 7-6 victory over Woodstown. Megan Carter had seven saves for the Crusaders.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Mason Bregman recorded a team-high 3 goals as Lenape topped Kingsway, 10-6. Andrew Bregman, Zach Cole, and Eric Schutz all contributed two goals for the Indians.