Another comeback vaults Olympic-Colonial into Carpenter Cup baseball championship

Collingswood's Alex Margot pitched the first three innings in the Olympic-Colonial's semifinal win over Delaware North.

The Olympic-Colonial used its second straight ninth inning comeback to vault itself into Saturday’s Carpenter Cup championship.

Trailing 6-5, the South Jersey squad scored five runs in the top of the night inning in Friday’s 10-6 semifinal win over Delaware North at Citizens Bank Park.

The Olympic-Colonial will play the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between Jersey Shore and Burlington County in Saturday’s 10 a.m. all-New Jersey final at Citizens Bank Park.

A few questions with Sky Duff of @BEPCRUSADERS who had a HR, 3B and 2 RBI as the Olympic-Colonial beat Delaware North 10-6 to advance to Saturday’s Carpenter Cup championship pic.twitter.com/kPKEpybHka — Marc Narducci (@sjnard) June 22, 2018

It’s the Olympic-Colonial’s first championship appearance since winning its fifth Carpenter Cup title in 1997.

In the quarterfinal the Olympic-Colonial trailed 13-5 entering the bottom of the seventh inning in a 14-13 win over fellow South Jersey school Tri-Cape. The winners scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win it.

“We know we have a lot of talent and a lot of guys who can do great things,” Duff said.

Duff is one of those guys.

He went 2 for 3 with a home run, triple and two RBIs. Duff’s solo home run to right field tied the score at 5-5 in the seventh.

“It is pretty surreal moment and something you dream about growing up around this area,” said Duff, who a University of Pittsburgh recruit.

Washington Township’s Lorenzo Morello began the Olympic-Colonial ninth with a triple. Duff tied the score with a run scoring triple. That was followed by an RBI double by Eustace’s Matt Orlando, a run scoring triple by Eustace’s John Piacentino, an RBI single by Cherry Hill West’s Jack Owens and later an RBI single by Eastern’s Dylan Stezzi.

Cherry Hill West lefthander Eli Atiya won his second straight game with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.