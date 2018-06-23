Carpenter Cup baseball championship postponed until Sunday

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Shawnee's Dan Frake has been one of the standouts of the Burlington County Carpenter Cup pitching staff.

Due to wet field conditions and a weather forecast for additional rain, the Carpenter Cup championship game scheduled for Saturday was postponed to 3 p.m. Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Burlington County will meet Olympic-Colonial in a matchup of South Jersey teams. This is the 33rd annual Carpenter Cup championship, and the Olympic-Colonial has won five. But this is its first time in the final since winning in 1997.

Burlington County has won three titles, the most recent in 2012.

The postponement could help the pitching for both teams. In Burlington County’s 6-1 semifinal win over Jersey Shore, Rancocas Valley’s Bryce Mangene, Riverside’s Frank Doeling and Shawnee’s Dan Frake each pitched the maximum thee innings.

Olympic Colonial had one player, Collingswood lefthander Alex Margot, throw three innings in Friday’s 10-6 semifinal win over Delaware North.

Mangene has appeared in all three games and has not allowed an earned run in seven innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Frake has a 1.50 ERA in six innings with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Lenape junior catcher Cade Hunter has a team-leading .571 average for Burlington County (4-for-7) with two RBIs.

Olympic Colonial’s leading pitcher has been Cherry Hill West lefthander Eli Atiya, who is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He has struck out six and walked none in 2 2/3 innings. He earned the win in Friday’s 10-6 semifinal win over Delaware North in which the winners trailed 6-5 before scoring five ninth inning runs.

Bishop Eustace catcher Ryan Colbert has a team-high five RBIs in just two games. He is batting .600 (3-for-5).