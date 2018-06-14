Baseball: All-South Jersey first, second and third teams

Baseball: All-South Jersey first, second and third teams Jun 14

Gloucester Catholic's Evan Giordano is the South Jersey baseball player of the year

Gloucester Catholic's Evan Giordano is the South Jersey baseball player of the year Jun 14

Anastasia has written sports in the Philadelphia area since 1980, serving as a Philadelphia Eagles beat writer as well as a sports columnist and sports editor at the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, N.J. before joining The Inquirer.

Phil Anastasia is an award-winning sports columnist for The Inquirer. His work has been cited by the Associated Press Sports Editors and the New Jersey Press Association, and his 2011 column on the tragedy at Mainland Regional High School won first place in the New Jersey Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Seneca senior outfielder Nick Decker batted .468 and was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the second round of the MLB draft.

FIRST TEAM

P – Jesse Barbera, Eastern, senior: Barbera was 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and was the winning pitcher in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic title game for the second time in three seasons.

P – Dan Flake, Shawnee, senior: Flake was 9-1 with a 1.32 ERA with 61 strikeouts. He is a Salisbury (Md.) recruit.

P – Dan Nunan, Ocean City, senior: He was 5-0 with a 1.49 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings. Nunan was drafted in the 12th round by the Angels and plans to sign, forgoing a scholarship to Delaware.

P – Andrew Vail, Gloucester Catholic, senior: Vail was 7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and struck out 72 in 37 2/3 innings. He is a Maryland recruit.

P – Cole Vanderslice, St. Augustine, junior: He was 6-0 with a 2.47 ERA. He pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Delbarton in the Non-Public A state final. He has committed to Villanova.

C – Matt Rivera, Holy Spirit, senior: Rivera batted .597 with 10 doubles and seven home runs. He had 36 RBIs and 24 walks. He is a La Salle recruit.

IF – Sky Duff, Bishop Eustace, senior: He batted .495 and tied for second in the state with 51 hits. Duff had eight home runs with 41 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He also was 7-0 on the mound with an 0.53 ERA. He is a Pitt recruit.

IF – Evan Giordano, Gloucester Catholic, senior: The player of the year batted .543 with a state-best 30 extra-base hits. He hit three home runs in the state tournament, leading the Rams to the Non-Public B title. He is a Stony Brook recruit.

IF – Josh Hood, St. Augustine, senior: Hood batted .421 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. He scored 37 runs and led the Hermits to a Non-Public A title. He is a Penn recruit.

IF – Matt Orlando, Bishop Eustace, junior: He batted .411 with seven home runs. Orlando had 29 RBIs and scored 28 runs. On the mound, he was 7-0 with 56 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings. He has committed to Maryland.

IF – Jake Topolski, Lenape, senior: Topolski batted .360 with seven home runs He scored 31 runs with 22 RBIs. He is a Duke recruit.

OF – Nick Decker, Seneca, senior: He batted .468 with seven home runs. Decker scored 30 runs and drove in 34, helping the Golden Eagles to the South Jersey Group 3 title. He was drafted in the second round by Boston and plans to sign with the Red Sox, forgoing a Maryland scholarship.

OF – Max Dineen, Pennsville, senior: Dineen batted .560 and led the state with 15 home runs. He also hit 11 doubles and scored a state-best 61 runs with 47 RBIs and 34 walks as Pennsville won the South Jersey Group 1 title. He is a Virginia Tech recruit.

OF – Jack Herman, Eastern, senior: Herman batted .556 with 14 doubles, six triples and five home runs. He scored 48 runs and drove in 41 as the Vikings won a share of the Olympic American title as well as the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic title. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 30th round and plans to sign with the Pirates, forgoing a scholarship to Maryland.

OF – Lillo Paxia, Gloucester Catholic, junior: He batted .612 with 10 doubles and 32 RBIs. Paxia walked 20 times and scored 29 runs. He has committed to Florida State.

DH – John Cristino, Haddonfield, senior: Cristino batted .519 with four doubles and three home runs. He had 26 RBIs and led his team to the South Jersey Group 2 title. He is a Rhode Island recruit.

U – Jack Billings, St. Augustine, senior: Billings batted .427 with 41 hits and seven home runs. On the mound, he was 4-0 with 50 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings and a 1.73 ERA. He is a Virginia Tech recruit.

U – Will Gambino, Paul VI, senior: He batted .442 with eight doubles and six home runs. On the mound, Gambino was 4-3 with a 3.33 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 42 innings. He is a Kentucky recruit.

SECOND TEAM

P – Frank Doelling, Riverside, senior.

P – Bryce Mangene, Rancocas Valley, junior.

P – Brian McMonagle, Moorestown, senior.

P – Luke Smith, Delran, senior.

P – Kyle Smith, Sterling, senior.

C – Matt DiOrio, Haddon Heights, senior.

IF – Jake Andrey, Kings Christian, junior.

IF – Ervin Bogan, Vineland, junior.

IF – Jack Owens, Cherry Hill West, senior.

IF – Zac Taylor, Holy Cross, senior.

IF – Jack Walters, Cherokee, senior.

OF – Dylan Maria, Highland, junior.

OF – R.J. Moten, Delran, sophomore.

OF – Johnny Piacentino, Bishop Eustace, junior.

OF – Ryan Teschko, Gateway, senior.

DH – Staus Pokrovsky, Schalick, junior.

U – Brandon Drapeau, Clearview, junior.

U – Gerry Peacock, St. Augustine, junior.

THIRD TEAM

P – Brandon Lashley, Ocean City, junior.

P – Daulton Montagna, Pennsville, senior.

P – Kyle Marchetti, Bordentown, junior.

P – Joe Norton, Gateway, senior.

P – Jacob Small, Haddonfield senior.

C – Colin Wetterau, Shawnee, senior.

IF – Sean Erasmus, Williamstown, senior.

IF – Jackson Green, Haddon Twp., sophomore.

IF – Brandon Lynch, Kingsway, senior.

IF – Rob Petracci, Egg Harbor, junior.

IF – Harry Padden, Schalick, junior.

OF – Kevin Eaise, St. Augustine, senior.

OF – Jackson Kelly, Gateway, junior.

OF – Lorenzo Morello, Washington Twp., senior.

OF – Teddy Sparks, Woodbury, senior.

DH – Tim Petrucelli, Holy Cross, senior.

U – Gabe Finocchi, West Deptford, junior.

U – Luke Hoey, Seneca, senior.