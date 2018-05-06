Baseball: 45th Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic pairings released

Anastasia has written sports in the Philadelphia area since 1980, serving as a Philadelphia Eagles beat writer as well as a sports columnist and sports editor at the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, N.J. before joining The Inquirer.

St. Augustine Prep coach Mike Bylone holds up at the 44th annual Diamond Classic championship trophy after last season’s title-game win over Gloucester Catholic.

Bishop Eustace and Ocean City, two of South Jersey’s hottest baseball teams, will meet Saturday in the first round of the 45th Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.

Pairings for the prestigious tournament were announced Sunday night.

Among the showcase games in the first round will be a clash at Maple Shade between Bishop Eustace (15-2), which has won eight in a row, and Ocean City (13-1), which has won 11 in a row and is undefeated against South Jersey teams.

Bishop Eustace is No. 2 in the Inquirer Top 25. Ocean City is No. 7.

Second-round games will be played as doubleheaders at Deptford and Washington Township at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 19, with the semifinals at the same sites at 1 p.m. on May 20. The title game is at 5 p.m. May 20 at Eastern.

Ocean City made the field as the No. 1 at-large team. Bishop Eustace earned an automatic berth as top team in the Olympic National.

Other at-large teams are No. 2 Shawnee (11-4), No. 3 Gloucester Catholic (11-5), No. 4 Washington Township (10-7), No. 5 Seneca (11-5) and No. 6 Haddonfield (10-3).

Other teams that earned automatic bids include West Deptford (14-3, Colonial Liberty), Riverside (11-6, Burlco Freedom), Holy Spirit (9-5, Cape National) and Clearview (11-2, Tri-Co Royal) and Gateway (15-3, Colonial Patriot).

Also, Gloucester (11-6, Tri-Co Classic), Eastern (15-3, Olympic American), Northern Burlington (10-5, Burlco Liberty) and St. Augustine (14-3, Cape American).

Other first-round matchups on Saturday between teams ranked in the Top 25 include No. 1 Eastern vs. No. 17 Haddonfield and No. 5 Clearview vs. No. 13 Gateway, both at Hammonton.

No. 3 St. Augustine will meet No. 7 Shawnee at Washington Township and No. 14 Gloucester Catholic will play No. 19 Holy Spirit at Deptford.

Gloucester, which earned the Tri-County Classic’s automatic bid ahead of perennial powers such as Gloucester Catholic and Pennsville, will be making its first appearance in the Diamond Classic since 2004.

St. Augustine is the defending champion, having beaten Gloucester Catholic, 8-5, in the 2017 title game. Eastern won the title in 2016, beating Gloucester Catholic, 6-1.

Gloucester Catholic and Bishop Eustace are tied for the lead in tournament titles with six. St. Augustine has won two of the last four.

45th Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic

Saturday

At Maple Shade

West Deptford vs. Riverside, 10:30 a.m.

Ocean City vs. Bishop Eustace, 1 p.m.

At Deptford

Gloucester Catholic vs. Holy Spirit, 10:30 a.m.

Seneca vs. Gloucester, 1 p.m.

At Hammonton

Clearview vs. Gateway, 10:30 a.m.

Haddonfield vs. Eastern, 1 p.m.

At Washington Twp.

Washington Twp. vs. Northern Burlington, 10:30 a.m.

Shawnee vs. St. Augustine, 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

At Deptford

Maple Shade site winners, 10:30 a.m.

Deptford site winners, 1 p.m.

At Washington Twp.

Hammonton site winners, 10:30 a.m.

Washington Twp. site winners, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

Semifinals at Deptford and Washington Twp., 1 p.m.

Finals at Eastern, 5 p.m.