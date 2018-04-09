Monday's Pa. roundup: Tyler Kehoe sends Archbishop Carroll past Cardinal O'Hara

Tyler Kehoe singled home the winning run in the seventh inning to give Archbishop Carroll a 3-2 victory over Cardinal O’Hara. Chris Grill’s two-run double in the sixth tied things up. Kehoe also pitched the final three frames to earn the win on Monday.

***

Colin Eiser struck out 11 in a complete-game performance as Neumann-Goretti blanked Bonner-Prendergast, 4-0. Eiser also had two hits at the plate.

***

Furness received a dominant pitching effort from Frederick O’Rourke in a 3-1 win over Martin Luther King. O’Rourke recorded 13 strikeouts and Damien Toscani paced the offense with a homer.

***

Riley Davis knocked in three runs as Avon Grove took down West Chester East, 5-0. Bryce Carey picked up the win on the mound.

Softball

Anna Mefford’s run-scoring single in the 10th inning gave Haverford High a 3-2 victory Ridley. Mefford ended with two RBIs on the day.

***

Claire Overton, Rachel Lopez, and Emme Rycyzyn had one RBI apiece during a three-run eighth inning as Conestoga beat Upper Darby, 4-1. Lauren Lofland went the distance in the victory, striking out nine and walking one.

***

Dana Bell fanned 14 batters as Archbishop Ryan scored four runs in the sixth to defeat Pennsbury, 4-3.

***

Maddie Fife homered and finished with four RBIs as West Chester Rustin took down Kennett, 13-3. Rustin coach Bruce Dudley picked up his 200th career win.

***

Kate Smith finished a double shy of the cycle and drove in nine runs as Saul cruised past Olney, 10-0. Kellee Blockus recorded 11 strikeouts.

***

Bridget Bailey struck out 14 as Interboro blanked Boyertown, 6-0.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Louisa Hanson netted six goals as Central rolled past Girls High, 13-2.

***

Phoenixville received six goals from Katie Baker in a 19-4 rout of Collegium.

***

Brynne Mehen notched seven goals as Friends’ Central held off Little Flower, 17-7.

***

Catherine Merritt led with six goals as Upper Merion beat Jenkintown, 18-3.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Luke O’Grady and Adam Salvaggio had three goals apiece as Haverford School defeated Washington’s Bellevue, 16-4.

***

Gaige Lennon had four goals as Interboro handled Bonner Prendergast, 15-2. Michael Porreca added three goals.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.