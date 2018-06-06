Philly-area prospects picked in the 2018 MLB draft | Live updates

Jimmy Herron, a La Salle High alum who now plays for Duke, was picked in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Cubs.

The MLB draft culminates Wednesday with Rounds 11 through 40.

On Day 2 of the MLB draft, a number of players with local ties heard their names called.

Jimmy Herron, a La Salle alum who has spent the past three years at Duke, jumped from the 31st round last year to the third yesterday, when he was picked 98th overall by the Chicago Cubs.

“Growing up as a kid, you always dream of playing in the major leagues and to hear your name called,” Herron said last week. “It’s just cool to be recognized for having some success.”

2B Ryne Ogren, Elon via Conestoga: 12th round (358th overall), Seattle Mariners

The Devon native was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic selection in his junior season, batting .338 in 59 games with 33 RBIs for the Phoenix. In his senior season, he earned first-team All-Southeastern Pennsylvania and All-Central League in his senior season for Conestoga. Ogren was named Elon’s team MVP and was a captain.

LHP Dan Nunan, Ocean City: 12th round (361st overall), Los Angeles Angels

A southpaw standing at 6-foot-6, Nunan drew the attention of every major league club, throwing for all 30 teams back in January. Nunan has committed to Delaware but with a strong three-pitch arsenal and a fastball around 90 mph, the Egg Harbor Township native has the chance to bypass college.

3B John Aiello, Wake Forest via Germantown Academy: 14th round (416th overall), Toronto Blue Jays

Aiello is a corner infielder with some power, tying for the Demon Deacons’ lead in homers with nine in his junior season and with 40 RBIs as well. He was a consensus preseason All-American and ended his junior season with second-team All-ACC honors. The former Germantown Academy standout was ranked the No. 3 prospect in Pennsylvania during his senior season.

RF Cameron Simmons, Virginia via Spring-Ford: 15th round (449th overall), Texas Rangers

After a stellar sophomore year, Simmons suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out the entire 2018 season. He ranked fourth in the ACC last season with a .352 batting average, trailing just Adam Haseley, the Phillies’ first pick in the 2017 draft. Simmons has struggled with strikeouts, racking up 40 his sophomore year against just 23 walks, so some believe he could benefit from another season of college ball before making the jump.

