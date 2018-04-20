Friday's Pa. roundup: Lindsay sisters lift Upper Perkiomen over Perkiomen Valley

Morgan Lindsay hit two homers in Upper Perkiomen’s 7-3 softball victory over Perkiomen Valley in a rematch of last season’s Pioneer Athletic Conference championship game. Alyssa Sullivan also homered on Friday for the Indians, who improved to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference. Taylor Lindsay gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out five.

***

Caitlin Coker homered and Natalie Beebe shined in the circle as Downingtown West took down Sun Valley, 5-1. Beebe struck out 12 over seven innings.

***

Coatesville used a 12-run first inning to cruise to a 15-2 win over West Chester Rustin. Kayla Bock’s three-run homer and Payton Landis’ two-run shot highlighted the big first frame.

***

Lauren Lofland struck out 12 during a complete-game effort as Conestoga held off Penncrest, 4-2. Olivia Cepelik and Katie Mayock each had two RBIs.

***

Grace Jackson pitched a complete game and Marissa Mycek drove in both of Notre Dame’s runs in a 2-1 decision over Springside Chestnut Hill.

***

Hannah McIllmurray fanned 12 batters over seven innings to lead Northeast past Girls High, 10-4.

***

Sasha Breehouse got the win in the circle and helped herself out at the plate with a grand slam, sending Masterman past Lincoln, 17-0.

***

Corinne Mundy recorded 14 strikeouts as Rush edged Central, 7-6.

Baseball

Joe Valenti struck out eight in tossing a two-hit shutout as North Penn blanked Pennridge, 5-0. Zack Miles paced the offense with two RBIs.

***

Justin Meyer led the charge with a homer and three RBIs as Haverford School took down Penn Charter, 11-7.

***

Kharee Jackson hit for the cycle, including a grand slam for his homer, and Freire Charter outlasted School of the Future, 20-10. Jackson also picked up the win on the mound.

***

Christian Javier went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored as Lincoln defeated Esperanza, 16-9.

***

Greyson Sobel drove in two runs to help Central beat Science Leadership, 4-3. Blake Mayberry notched seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.