Friday's Pa. roundup: Lindsay sisters lift Upper Perkiomen over Perkiomen Valley

Morgan Lindsay hit two homers in Upper Perkiomen’s 7-3 softball victory over Perkiomen Valley in a rematch of last season’s Pioneer Athletic Conference championship game. Alyssa Sullivan also homered on Friday for the Indians, who improved to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference. Taylor Lindsay gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out five.
***
Caitlin Coker homered and Natalie Beebe shined in the circle as Downingtown West took down Sun Valley, 5-1. Beebe struck out 12 over seven innings.
***
Coatesville used a 12-run first inning to cruise to a 15-2 win over West Chester Rustin. Kayla Bock’s three-run homer and Payton Landis’ two-run shot highlighted the big first frame.
***
Lauren Lofland struck out 12 during a complete-game effort as Conestoga held off Penncrest, 4-2. Olivia Cepelik and Katie Mayock each had two RBIs.
***
Grace Jackson pitched a complete game and Marissa Mycek drove in both of Notre Dame’s runs in a 2-1 decision over Springside Chestnut Hill.
***
Hannah McIllmurray fanned 12 batters over seven innings to lead Northeast past Girls High, 10-4.
***
Sasha Breehouse got the win in the circle and helped herself out at the plate with a grand slam, sending Masterman past Lincoln, 17-0.
***
Corinne Mundy recorded 14 strikeouts as Rush edged Central, 7-6.
Baseball
Joe Valenti struck out eight in tossing a two-hit shutout as North Penn blanked Pennridge, 5-0. Zack Miles paced the offense with two RBIs.
***
Justin Meyer led the charge with a homer and three RBIs as Haverford School took down Penn Charter, 11-7.
***
Kharee Jackson hit for the cycle, including a grand slam for his homer, and Freire Charter outlasted School of the Future, 20-10. Jackson also picked up the win on the mound.
***
Christian Javier went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored as Lincoln defeated Esperanza, 16-9.
***
Greyson Sobel drove in two runs to help Central beat Science Leadership, 4-3. Blake Mayberry notched seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.